Ron-Thorben Hoffmann of Bayern Munich

That’s after the Wearsiders defeated Blackpool midweek in the Carabao Cup.

So far, Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window.

Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all arrived at the Stadium of Light thus far.

However, they are unlikely to be the last players through the door with plenty of talk swirling around the internet on deadline day.

Here, though, we take you through all of the latest talk surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals:

Sunderland set to sign goalkeeper

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann ‘will join’ Sunderland on loan after extending his contract with Bayern Munich.

That’s according to a report from Kicker.

Hoffmann has extended his contract with Bayern Munich by a year until 2023.

But the stopper will join Sunderland on loan before the transfer window slams shut this evening.

The report also states that should the Black Cats get promoted from the third to the second division, they will be obliged to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old is expected to become the new number one at Sunderland.

The Black Cats have also been linked with Hoffmann’s Bayern teammate Leon Dajaku.

Indeed, Roker Report state that the Black Cats are in talks to sign the German youth international.

Is there any other Sunderland gossip doing the rounds?

The Black Cats are known to be in talks over a move for Arsenal full-back Ryan Alebiosu, 19, with reports over the weekend claiming discussions had reached an advanced stage.

Sunderland are also one of the clubs who have been looking at a loan move for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, yet talk has gone quiet on that one recently and may hinge on whether Will Grigg departs.

In other news, Nottingham Forest have reportedly offered to pay Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux a fee of €4.5m for former Sunderland man Josh Maja. Reports last night suggested that the bid had been accepted.

