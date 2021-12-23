Reports this evening have stated that Sunderland are set to step up their interest in Linfield’s Trai Hume.

The Northern Ireland youth international is set to leave the Blues next month.

Lincoln City have reportedly tabled a bid for the highly-rated 19-year-old with Burnley and Ipswich Town also said to be interested.

Trai Hume.

Linfield rejected a number of cash offers that were thought to be in excess of £100,000 for the right-back during the summer.

Celtic were also linked with a deal for Hume last summer but a report in the Belfast Telegraph states that Sunderland are ‘primed to make their move’ during the January window.

Lee Johnson has suffered several injuries in defensive areas with Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume all missing spells in the first half of the season.

The Black Cats are next in action against Doncaster Rovers on Monday, December 27th.

