Sunderland AFC transfer deadline RECAP: 'What do you think' - Watch Jermain Defoe's brilliant reaction to Sunderland Fan TV after arriving at the Academy of Light
The January transfer window is over and it was a busy one for Sunderland AFC.
The Black Cats completed five new signings, with Trai Hume, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Jay Matete moving to the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are also set to announce the return of Jermain Defoe, yet that deal can be done after the deadline as the striker is a free agent.
There have also been some departures, with Tom Flanagan and Aiden O’Brien leaving the club.
Scroll down to see how deadline day unfolded:
Sunderland AFC transfer deadline day RECAP
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 24:58
- The transfer window has shut - and clubs have an extra two hours in which to finalise any in or outgoings.
- Jermain Defoe is set to re-sign for Sunderland.
- The Black Cats have signed Fleetwood midfielder Jay Matete.
- Aiden O’Brien has signed for Portsmouth on a permanent deal.
- Tom Flanagan has completed his deadline day move to Shrewsbury Town.
- Sunderland are looking for a new head coach following the sacking of Lee Johnson.
Signing off
Well it’s certainly been an eventful day.
The Defoe deal looks set to be announced later this morning, and we’ll have all the reaction when it is confirmed.
DONE DEAL: Sunderland sign Jay Matete
Sunderland have announced the signing of midfielder Jay Matete from Fleetwood on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Matete has told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to sign for a club of this stature and I can’t wait to get started. Everything happened so quickly, but it’s brilliant to get the deal done and I’m excited for what the future holds.
“I’ve watched the club from a young age and I’m looking forward to getting out there at the Stadium of Light in front of the supporters.”
Kristjaan Speakman added: “Jay is a dynamic and versatile midfielder and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC.
“He is a highly sought-after talent and throughout the season he has attracted admirers from the Premier League and the Championship, which not only highlights the level of his performances but also his outstanding potential.
“We believe that we have the optimal environment in place to maximise his ability and we look forward to supporting him in his development, as he takes the next step in his career.”
Jemain Defoe is here!
Jermain Defoe is on Wearside!
The former England striker was spotted by Sunderland Fan TV as a car pulled into the Academy of Light.
When asked if he’s happy to be here, Defoe replied: ‘What do you think?’
THE DEADLINE HAS PASSED
The transfer window has closed.
As we know, clubs have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings or outgoings.
As per EFL rules, Sunderland and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a ‘Deal Sheet’.
These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.
The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.
Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.
Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline.
Ten minutes to go...
There are just ten minutes until the deadline.
We are still waiting on the Jermain Defoe deal, although that doesn’t have to be completed tonight.
Sunderland had been looking to complete other deals tonight - including Fleetwood midfielder Jay Matete.
DONE DEAL: Ton Flanagan departs
Tom Flanagan has completed his deadline day move to Shrewsbury Town.
The 30-year-old had six months left on his current Sunderland contract and with the Black Cats unlikely to renew his deal in the summer, he was allowed to pursue a new opportunity.
Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said it was the right move to allow Flanagan to secure his long-term future in the game.
“Tom has played his part this season to ensure we head into the remainder of the campaign competing at the top end of the division, but his contract expires in the summer and this move represents a great opportunity for him to secure his long-term future.
“He has led by example throughout his time at the club and we wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”
Josh Maja has signed for Stoke
Former Sunderland striker Josh Maja has completed a loan move to Championship side Stoke City.
The 23-year-old left Wearside to join Bordeaux in 2019 and remains contracted to the French club.
Maja spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, where he scored three goals in 15 Premier League appearances at Craven Cottage.
The striker has made just two league appearances for Bordeaux this season due to a back injury which he suffered at the start of the season.
Stoke boss Michael O’Neill told the club’s website:“Josh will bring a different dimension to our attacking options and I’m really pleased that we’ve held off competition from a number of other clubs to secure him.”
Flanagan departure would be a gamble
Potential outgoing
Football Insider are reporting that Tom Flanagan is set to join League One rivals Shrewsbury on a permanent deal.
The 30-year-old has less than six months left on his Black Cats contract.
A 1-1 draw for the under-23s side
Caden Kelly fired the hosts ahead five minutes after half-time, before Forest drew level.