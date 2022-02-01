Sunderland have announced the signing of midfielder Jay Matete from Fleetwood on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Matete has told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to sign for a club of this stature and I can’t wait to get started. Everything happened so quickly, but it’s brilliant to get the deal done and I’m excited for what the future holds.

“I’ve watched the club from a young age and I’m looking forward to getting out there at the Stadium of Light in front of the supporters.”

Kristjaan Speakman added: “Jay is a dynamic and versatile midfielder and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC.

“He is a highly sought-after talent and throughout the season he has attracted admirers from the Premier League and the Championship, which not only highlights the level of his performances but also his outstanding potential.