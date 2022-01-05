Sunderland AFC transfer and contract news LIVE: Trai Hume signs plus Frederik Alves latest as League One rivals weigh up deals in January
The January transfer window is now five days old.
Sunderland have concluded an early deal after just four days since clubs were permitted to sign players again.
Right-back Trai Hume has signed on the dotted line at the Stadium of Light and becomes Lee Johnson’s first addition this winter.
The Black Cats are said to have beaten off competition from League one rivals Lincoln City, Scottish giants Celtic and Championship club Stoke City to sign the 19-year-old.
And sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland will not be rushed into agreements with senior players coming to the end of their contracts, though he does hope to have made decisions by the end of the season.
Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan have been an integral part of Lee Johnson's starting XI this season, and all see their current deals expire at the end of this season.
Sunderland's Sporting Director says he has been in dialogue with the players and their representatives, but final decisions are yet to be made.
Speakman has suggested those calls will be based not just on ongoing performance, but how the squad develops over the course of the January transfer window.
Here, though, we’ll be keeping you up-to-date with the latest goings-on from around Sunderland and their League One rivals as clubs eye deals during the window:
- Sunderland have completed the signing of 19-year-old Linfield defender Trai Hume
- Hume four-and-a-half-year contract – with a club option of a further year.
Ex-Sunderland player and current Linfield boss David Healy on Trai Hume exit
“I want to wish Trai every success at Sunderland. He’s been a real credit to himself and his family since he has been at our club and worked his way through to becoming a first team regular and a hot cross channel transfer target.
“We’ve always had full belief and faith in Trai in our team and we always knew he’d be good enough to land a suitable opportunity across the water.
“He’s joining a huge club and one I know well. His new team are very much on the up at the minute and it’s a really great opportunity for Trai at this stage of his career.
“Of course we will miss him but we wish him every success and we know he will give the move his all and make the most of the terrific opportunity that has come his way.
“I know I speak for everyone at the club - directors, coaches, staff, players and supporters when I say Good luck in all that you do in this exciting new challenge that awaits you.”
DONE DEAL
Sunderland have completed the signing of Northern Irish right-back Trai Hume on a four-and-a-half-year contract – with a club option of a further year.
The 19-year-old will move to Wearside from Northern Irish champions Linfield FC for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £200,000, following interest from several clubs in England as well as SPL side Celtic.
Stoke boss Michael O’Neill was considering a late move for Hume, yet the player was keen to move to Sunderland after watching the Black Cats beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 at the Stadium of Light.
An attacking right-back, Hume has impressed for Linfield this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 17 games under the management of former Sunderland striker David Healy.
The Northern Ireland Under-21 international will be available for the Black Cats’ trip to Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.
Speaking to Sunderland’s official website, Hume said: “It feels amazing to be here at this massive club and I can’t wait to get out there in front of the fans with my new team-mates.
“I came to the Sheffield Wednesday match and it was absolutely bouncing – I loved every second of it.
“I’ve played over 50 games in the Irish league and I think that will help me settle in, but this is the right time for me to test myself in a new environment and this is the right club.
“Sunderland are aiming for bigger and better things and I can’t wait to get going.”
Black Cats boss Lee Johnson added: “We have been tracking Trai since the summer window and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC.
“We are looking forward to working with him and seeing how he adapts to English football and the challenges of League One, as well as having a good calibre of player around him.
“We have to give him time, but we also have to push him as hard as we can to integrate him within the first team as soon as possible.”
Sunderland have been left short in the full-back area following a long-term injury to Niall Huggins, while Carl Winchester has been sidelined with a minor knock.