Sunderland AFC news: Transfer latest as Cats weigh up striker targets plus injury boost ahead of Preston game
Sunderland are preparing to face Preston in the Championship - with Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference.
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following last weekend’s defeat against Ipswich, as well as their Carabao Cup exit against League Two side Crewe.
Sunderland are still looking to strengthen before the end of this summer’s transfer window, particularly up front. There could also be departures on Wearside in the coming weeks.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference
Potential departures
Mowbray also discussed the possibility of players leaving the club, following interest in experienced trio Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch - who all have just a year left on their Sunderland contracts.
“I think my own view is about the individuals, the players,” said Mowbray.
‘If there’s an understanding that the players are maybe going to leave or either want to leave or feel as though they’re not required – then I think my first thought is always about the human being and their families, and what’s right for them. Particularly as you start to tiptoe into your 30s, you need to have contractual situations that are right for the human being.
“So I’m supportive of Danny and Alex, and Goochy, who picked up a knock so didn’t play [against Crewe] but who should be alright in a couple of days. I think what will be, will be. Let’s see what this next three weeks brings. I, personally, need to be supportive of those players. Obviously, I’m employed by this football club and we will do what we think is right for the football club at the time. That might be allowing players to leave, as long as we replace them.”
Transfer latest
Following Tuesday’s Carabao Cup match against Crewe, Mowbray had a lengthy transfer meeting with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.
“We’ve been talking about strikers and recruitment, and hopefully that will change over the next few days,” Mowbray told the media after the meeting.
“We need to try to put some players into the football club if we can.
“We are discussing things. There’s always options, and the recruitment department have done an amazing job over the last few years at this football club. The options are laid out. Some are pretty expensive, some are pretty doable, and some are stretching us to where we don’t really want to go to at this minute.
“What do we do? The club will make the right decision, I’m sure. We need to back Stuart Harvey. He works extraordinarily hard, and he’s given us the options. We’ll sit there with Kristjaan, and with Veno [Mark Venus] and the two Mikes, Proctor and Dodds, and the goalkeeping coach, and we’re discussing the next option, really.
“Are we going to bring one in? Is he the right one? You need to get the right one, but you might have to wait for the right one, so are we going to go weeks and weeks, and then it falls through?
“I think the best thing is to get one in the building now. Then let’s work with him.
“I’m not sure we’re in the market to get the finished article. I think we’re in the market to sign young footballers that all need polishing up, so I don’t think we’ll be getting the finished article, but still, let’s get one more in the building and get to work.”
Team news
We’ll start with the latest Sunderland team news.
Mowbray is set to recall several first-team players who were rested for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup match against Crewe, when the Black Cats boss made 10 changes.
Sunderland have also been handed an injury boost after Elliot Embleton and Jenson Seelt were spotted joining in first-team training this week.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Aji Alese and Jay Matete all remain sidelined, while new signing Eliezer Mayenda has a hamstring injury.
Lynden Gooch missed Tuesday’s match against Crewe with a knock, yet the setback isn’t thought to be serious.
Trai Hume is available following his red card against Ipswich, after serving his one-match suspension against Crewe in the cup.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray later today.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference ahead of Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Preston.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 1pm, and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest SAFC news.