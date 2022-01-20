Sunderland AFC news: Former Leeds United and England man tips ex-teammate Jermain Defoe to join Black Cats in interesting transfer verdict
Ex-Leeds United, Blackburn, Tottenham, Burnley and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has spoken about Sunderland potentially signing Jermain Defoe.
The ex-Sunderland and England striker departed the Scottish champions earlier in the window prompting speculation regarding the 39-year-old’s next move.
Defoe’s name was instantly mentioned with a return to Sunderland after the striker cemented himself as a club hero during a two-and-a-half season stint on Wearside.
And Defoe himself has confirmed that he intends to keep playing after his Rangers departure, and has said that making a stunning return to Sunderland is 'an option'.
The 39-year-old appeared on talkSPORT this morning and confirmed that he has a 'few options’ on the table, and feels that he is still fit enough to make a significant impact.
The striker confirmed that one of those options was Sunderland, where he retains a legendary status following his first stint at the club.
Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “Sunderland have a real opportunity to get out of League One this season. Jermain could really help them achieve that.
“He has the ties and the links there. Even though he is at the twilight of his career, he would have an impact.
“He keeps himself so fit. I think it would be a great signing. I know he has the qualities to contribute. He’s been looking after himself up at Rangers and was still scoring goals whenever he played.
“Jermain could go there, score 10 goals between now and the end of the season to get them promoted and cement his legacy at the club. It’d be great for all parties.”