The quarter-final Carabao Cup draw will take place on Thursday morning.

If Phil Parkinson’s side beat the U’s, Sunderland will reach the last eight of the competition for the first time since reaching the final in 2014.

The quarter-final draw will take place at around 8.45am on Thursday, live on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

Former England and Liverpool goalkeeper David James will help conduct the draw and said: “I have so many great memories of the Carabao Cup and I’m proud to be part of the history of the competition.

“Every year it’s always an exciting competition to watch, so I’m looking forward to seeing how my old clubs get on.”

Quarter finals fixtures will take place on the week commencing December 16.

Tuesday’s clash won’t be easy for Sunderland, though, against an in form Oxford side who haven’t lost for eight league games and sit fifth in League One.

However, Karl Robinson’s side will probably have to cope without two key players, with doubts over midfielder Cameron Brannagan and right-back Chris Cadden.

Both had to be substituted during Saturday’s 3-0 win over Rochdale and, while Cadden's hamstring issue doesn’t appear too serious, the defender is unlikely he’ll be risked.

"Cadds isn't that bad, we're not even going to send him for a scan,” Robinson told the Oxford Mail on Monday.