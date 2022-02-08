Sunderland AFC manager hunt RECAP: Roy Keane and Alex Neil latest news as Cats continue head coach search following Lee Johnson sacking
It is never dull for Sunderland!
The Black Cats completed five new signings during the January transfer window with Jermain Defoe, Trai Hume, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Jay Matete moving to the Stadium of Light.
There were also departures with Denver Hume, Tom Flanagan and Aiden O’Brien leaving the club.
But Sunderland have lost their last two games by an aggregate score of 8-1 and are on the search for a manager after Lee Johnson’s sacking.
Roy Keane is the name on every fans lips at the moment with Sunderland’s former boss reportedly set for a second interview today.
Here, we bring you all of the latest updates on the manager hunt front throughout the day:
Sunderland AFC manager hunt LIVE:
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 07:35
- Sunderland remain on the look out for a new manager after Lee Johnson’s sacking
- Roy Keane has been heavily linked with a return with reports suggesting he is set for a second interview
- The Black Cats were 2-1 defeated at hime to bottom-placed Doncaster Rovers on Saturday
- Alex Neil has also been linked with the vacant head coach role at the Academy of Light
- Sunderland play Cheltenham tonight in League One
Everything you need to know
When is Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland?
Sunderland take on Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, February 8 at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.
What TV channel is Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland on?
The clash between Sunderland and Cheltenham won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.
Can I stream Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland online?
Sunderland’s clash with Cheltenham won’t be streamed via club channels in the United Kingdom.
In line with supporters’ return to stadia and EFL regulations, eligibility groups for live video streaming have changed.
Non-televised Saturday 3pm KOs and Friday/Sunday games will only be shown outside of the UK and Ireland.
Are there any other ways I can follow Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland?
BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.
Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.
The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.
Are there any tickets available for Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland?
There are no tickets for the game between Sunderland and Cheltenham Town currently available on safc.com as the away end has sold out for the League One fixture.
Is there any team news ahead of Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland?
Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis and Aiden McGeady are out.
However, before his sacking, Lee Johnson has said that he is now ‘very confident’ that Nathan Broadhead will play again for Sunderland this season.
Broadhead suffered a serious hamstring injury at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in December 2021.
But it was deemed surgery was not required the Black Cats were left hopeful that his lay-off would be around three months, rather than the rest of the season.
New Sunderland signings jay Matete and Jermain Defoe could be in line to start after making their debuts off the bench against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.
What are the odds for Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland?
Sunderland win – 11/10
Draw – 139/50
Cheltenham win – 14/5
Who is the referee for Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland?
Referee: Darren Drysdale Linesmen: Thomas Harty and Joe ClarkFourth official: Trevor Kettle
Who will take the team as Sunderland face Cheltenham Town in League One?
Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor will remain in temporary charge of Sunderland’s first-team for the clash against Cheltenham unless a swift managerial appointment is made before Tuesday.
That, however, looks unlikely at this stage.
Full injury situation - what we know
What is the latest on Sunderland’s injured players?
Here, we take you through everything you need to know:
Nathan Broadhead
Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien
Lee Burge
Lee Burge is facing an extended absence from Sunderland action as the club continue to monitor his recent heart issues.
Burge underwent blood tests in the aftermath of his positive COVID-19 test at the end of January, the results of which raised some concerns.
As a result, the 29-year-old is facing a period of rest of around a month, after which he will undergo another round of tests.
Sunderland are confident that the issue identified will clear at that point, and that the goalkeeper will make a full recovery
Bailey Wright
Bailey Wright is closing in on a return, but with Kristjaan Speakman saying on Wednesday that he is a week to ten days away fitness, he is a major doubt for both of the next two games.
Arbenit Xhemajli
Mike Dodds praised Xhemajli for being ‘a proper pro’ post-Doncaster Rovers as he waits for an opportunity in the first team.
Dodds confirmed that it was merely a tactical decision to omit the defender from his squad against Rovers and not down to injury.
“We decided not to include Arby based on the fact that we had Trai, who is a defender, on the bench and that we had the shape-change with Winchester in mind,” Dodds said.
“We didn’t feel that we needed another defender on the bench.
“Arby has been magnificent, he has been working with me with the U23s and he has been a proper pro.”
Jordan Willis
A recent ‘failed operation’ has resulted in Jordan Willis’ patella tendon snapping for a second time.
The defender initially suffered the set back last April.
Since then, Willis hasn’t been seen in a Sunderland shirt but has been keeping busy at the Academy of Light.
That’s after he was handed some analysis and scouting responsibilities by ex-head coach Lee Johnson.
Keane reportedly set for a second interview
Another name in the frame
Ex-Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is a contender for the Sunderland job.
That’s according to The Times.
The 50-year-old was most recently the manager of Qatari side Al-Duhail.
The Frenchman departed Nottingham Forest in 2020 after replacing former Sunderland boss Martin O’Neill at the City Ground.
Interesting on Alex Neil
Everything we know about the situation
Sunderland fans – and the playing squad – are eagerly awaiting the appointment of the next manager at the Stadium of Light.
Roy Keane remains the overwhelming favourite to be named the new boss, with Alex Neil, Grant McCann and Neil Warnock among the other names in the frame.
Here’s a round-up of the current situation.
What has interim manager Mike Dodds said about his position?
Mike Dodds says he is working ‘day-to-day’ and does not yet know if he will take charge for Tuesday night’s game against Cheltenham.
“I’m literally working day-to-day,” Dodds said on Saturday evening after defeat to Doncaster Rovers.
“It’s a massive privilege for me to represent this football club.
“I hope they do get someone in but if I’m needed then I will do this job to the best of my ability.
“Like I said to the players on Monday, it’s not about me, it’s about giving them the best platform to perform.
“That hasn’t happened, so I’m going to have to reflect on why that is.
“We’ll be back in tomorrow and making sure the preparation is as good as it possibly can be,” he added.
“Let’s not shy away from the facts, a club of this size should not lose three games on the bounce regardless of what division it’s in.”
What is the mood in the dressing room after Doncaster defeat?
“It’s frustrating more than anything,” Carl Winchester told the Echo following the Doncaster defeat. “We can’t go 2-0 down, no disrespect, to a team bottom of the league.
“We just need to get together and then focus on Tuesday, it’s a massive game Tuesday.
“The crowd were unbelievable, 38,000, fair play to them, they’ve worked hard all week to come here and it’s up to us to put a performance on.
“It just wasn’t there, we’re sorry that we let everyone down.”
He added: “It’s hard but look we have quality and know we have quality in that changing room that can win games for us.
“It’s just not working well at the minute but we have to get back to what we were doing well and focus on the next game which is massive on Tuesday.”
And analysis from the Echo’s Phil Smith
“It was a surprise then, to see Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman say before the game that the club were still finalising their shortlist for the vacant head coach position,” wrote Phil in his Sunday verdict.
“There was of course an element of expectation management here, particularly as enthusiasm and excitement grows that Roy Keane could be tempted into making a return to the club.
“He also added, though, that contract lengths had not even been discussed in depth with the current candidates.
“Doing the necessary due diligence is of course the right approach, but it jars with the assessment that the change was made primarily with the goal of promotion this season in mind.
“One game has already ticked by, and only 16 remain.
“The timeframe for a new head coach to make an impact was already tight in the extreme, and it is narrowing by the day.”