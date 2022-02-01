Jermain Defoe is officially a Sunderland player once again.

Four-and-a-half years after his departure for Bournemouth in the aftermath of the club’s relegation from the Premier League, the 39-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the season to try and haul the club out of the third tier at the fourth time of asking.

Sunderland and Defoe have been in advanced talks for over a fortnight following his departure from Rangers, and the deal accelerated rapidly on deadline day.

A number of League One clubs were interested in a deal but Defoe was always keen on returning to his former club in a bid to end his career on an emotional high.

Defoe became Sunderland’s fifth and final deal of the January window, after Jay Matete joined from Fleetwood Town for a significant six-figure sum.