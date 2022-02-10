Sunderland AFC manager hunt LIVE: Roy Keane, Sabri Lamouchi and Alex Neil in contention as Black Cats prepare for Wimbledon trip
Sunderland are looking to make a managerial appointment following a worrying downturn in form.
The Black Cats are fourth in the League One table following Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham Town. It was the club’s third straight defeat in the third tier following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to bottom club Doncaster Rovers and the 6-0 humiliation at Bolton Wanderers the week prior.
The Bolton defeat ultimately cost Lee Johnson his job with the hunt well under way to appoint his successor.
Roy Keane is the name on every fans lips at the moment but Alex Neil, Sabri Lamouchi and Grant McCann have also spoken to the club.
Sunderland completed five new signings during the January transfer window with Jermain Defoe, Trai Hume, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Jay Matete moving to the Stadium of Light.
There were also departures with Denver Hume, Tom Flanagan and Aiden O’Brien leaving the club.
But will a new manager be in position in time for Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon?
Here, we bring you all of the latest updates on the manager hunt front throughout the day:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC manager hunt LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 18:01
- Sunderland are still searching for a new manager
- The Black Cats have suffered three straight defeats in League One and sit two points off the automatic promotion places having played four games more than Wigan Athletic in second
- Roy Keane Alex Neil, Sabri Lamouchi and Grant McCann have all spoken to the club in relation to the vacant managerial position
- Sunderland face a trip to AFC Wimbledon this weekend
Should Sunderland ‘forget Roy Keane’?
SAFC under fire following Cheltenham defeat
Good morning!
Welcome back to our Sunderland live blog!
We’ll be bringing you all the latest news and views as Sunderland’s hunt for a new manager continues following three consecutive defeats in League One.
The Black Cats are currently without a manager as they prepare to travel to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Roy Keane is the name on every fans lips to succeed Lee Johnson at the moment but Alex Neil, Sabri Lamouchi and Grant McCann have also spoken to the club.
Refresh the page to stay up to date...