Sunderland fans – and the playing squad – are eagerly awaiting the appointment of the next manager at the Stadium of Light.

Roy Keane remains the overwhelming favourite to be named the new boss, with Alex Neil, Grant McCann and Neil Warnock among the other names in the frame.

Here’s a round-up of the current situation.

What has ex-Norwich City and Preston boss Alex Neil said?

Ex-Norwich City and Preston North End boss Alex Neil has remained coy when quizzed over links to the Sunderland manager’s job.

Working as a pundit over the weekend, Neil was keeping coy on the Sunderland links.

Neil told Sky Sports: “I am not quite sure. They are going through their process.

“Your name gets banded about with a lot of jobs from time to time. Things should become clearer over the next few days.”

The bookmakers suspended betting at the weekend

BetVictor suspended betting on Sunderland’s next manager following Keane’s comments on ITV last Friday.

When asked about the job on TV, Keane told ITV: “I’ve got no control over that, so no comment.

“I’ve made that clear over the last few years I’d like to go back into as a manager but of course a club has to want you, you have to want that club and just as important the contract has got to be right so we see how things take shapes over the next few days.”

It is understood, however, that Keane is not the only candidate for the job.

What has Sunderland AFC said about the manager search?

“The difficult thing is there is a lot of speculation, you’re always going to get that at a club like Sunderland, ” Speakman said.

“At the minute, we’re going through our process and we have to be respectful to the candidates within that process, we have to be respectful that for the fans and the club we have to make the right appointment.

“At the minute we are interviewing, fact-finding on another couple of people

“You’ve got different people with different backgrounds… we are speaking to coaches directly, we are speaking to agents, solicitors who deal with these members of staff.

“It’s about trying to find the right match, you don’t want to go on hearsay or perceptions.”

Asked if the new appointment would be on a short-team deal, Speakman said discussions had not yet got that far.

“We’ll have that specific discussion once we’ve got the end of this first part of the process,” he said.

What has interim manager Mike Dodds said about his position?

Mike Dodds says he is working ‘day-to-day’ and does not yet know if he will take charge for Tuesday night’s game against Cheltenham.

“I’m literally working day-to-day,” Dodds said on Saturday evening after defeat to Doncaster Rovers.

“It’s a massive privilege for me to represent this football club.

“I hope they do get someone in but if I’m needed then I will do this job to the best of my ability.

“Like I said to the players on Monday, it’s not about me, it’s about giving them the best platform to perform.

“That hasn’t happened, so I’m going to have to reflect on why that is.

“We’ll be back in tomorrow and making sure the preparation is as good as it possibly can be,” he added.

“Let’s not shy away from the facts, a club of this size should not lose three games on the bounce regardless of what division it’s in.”

What is the mood in the dressing room after Doncaster defeat?

“It’s frustrating more than anything,” Carl Winchester told the Echo following the Doncaster defeat. “We can’t go 2-0 down, no disrespect, to a team bottom of the league.

“We just need to get together and then focus on Tuesday, it’s a massive game Tuesday.

“The crowd were unbelievable, 38,000, fair play to them, they’ve worked hard all week to come here and it’s up to us to put a performance on.

“It just wasn’t there, we’re sorry that we let everyone down.”

He added: “It’s hard but look we have quality and know we have quality in that changing room that can win games for us.

“It’s just not working well at the minute but we have to get back to what we were doing well and focus on the next game which is massive on Tuesday.”

And analysis from the Echo’s Phil Smith

“It was a surprise then, to see Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman say before the game that the club were still finalising their shortlist for the vacant head coach position,” wrote Phil in his Sunday verdict.

“There was of course an element of expectation management here, particularly as enthusiasm and excitement grows that Roy Keane could be tempted into making a return to the club.

“He also added, though, that contract lengths had not even been discussed in depth with the current candidates.

“Doing the necessary due diligence is of course the right approach, but it jars with the assessment that the change was made primarily with the goal of promotion this season in mind.

“One game has already ticked by, and only 16 remain.