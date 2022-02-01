The Black Cats completed five new signings, with Trai Hume, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Jay Matete moving to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are also set to announce the return of Jermain Defoe, yet that deal can be done after the deadline as the striker is a free agent.

There have also been some departures, with Tom Flanagan and Aiden O’Brien leaving the club.

But Sunderland still need a head coach following the sacking of Lee Johnson over the weekend.

Here, we bring you all of the latest updates on that front throughout the day:

