Sunderland AFC manager hunt LIVE: Black Cats conclude double signing on dramatic deadline day as head coach hunt continues
The January transfer window is over and it was a dramatic one for Sunderland AFC.
The Black Cats completed five new signings, with Trai Hume, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Jay Matete moving to the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are also set to announce the return of Jermain Defoe, yet that deal can be done after the deadline as the striker is a free agent.
There have also been some departures, with Tom Flanagan and Aiden O’Brien leaving the club.
But Sunderland still need a head coach following the sacking of Lee Johnson over the weekend.
Here, we bring you all of the latest updates on that front throughout the day:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC manager hunt LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 01 February, 2022, 08:10
- Sunderland concluded a deal for Jermain Defoe to return the club early this morning
- The Black Cats are still yet to appoint a new head coach after Lee Johnson’s sacking
- A new favourite for the job has emerged with the bookies