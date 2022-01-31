Portsmouth have completed the signing of Aiden O’Brien from Sunderland on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old’s contract at the Stadium of Light was set to expire at the end of the season, while he has fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts on Wearside.

O’Brien was set to join Doncaster in the summer, yet the deal wasn’t completed in time.

The forward has made 17 League One appearances for Sunderland this season, while he also bagged a hat-trick at Blackpool in the Carabao Cup.

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Aiden’s contract was due to expire this summer and although he has had impactful moments throughout the season, he has consistently voiced his desire to play regular football.