Sunderland AFC manager hunt latest LIVE: Jermain Defoe latest, Liam Moore linked plus Aiden O'Brien joins Portsmouth
It is transfer deadline day and Sunderland still have work to do and a new manager to find.
Another striker is the priority for Sunderland, with talks still ongoing with Jermain Defoe after Lee Johnson’s sacking on Sunday night.
However, after shipping six goals against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday in League One, the Wearsiders may be eyeing reinforcements in defence and midfield.
Sunderland AFC transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 18:57
- The transfer window is set to shut at 11pm tonight.
- Sunderland are in advanced talks with Jermain Defoe who is a free agent after leaving Rangers.
- Aiden O’Brien has signed for Portsmouth on a permanent deal.
- Sunderland are looking for a new head coach following the sacking of Lee Johnson.
- The Black Cats look set to beat Ipswich to the signing of Fleetwood midfielder Jay Matete.
DONE DEAL: Aiden O’Brien joins Portsmouth
Portsmouth have completed the signing of Aiden O’Brien from Sunderland on a permanent deal.
The 28-year-old’s contract at the Stadium of Light was set to expire at the end of the season, while he has fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts on Wearside.
O’Brien was set to join Doncaster in the summer, yet the deal wasn’t completed in time.
The forward has made 17 League One appearances for Sunderland this season, while he also bagged a hat-trick at Blackpool in the Carabao Cup.
Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Aiden’s contract was due to expire this summer and although he has had impactful moments throughout the season, he has consistently voiced his desire to play regular football.
“We feel this move gives him the best opportunity to secure more playing time whilst also supporting his career in the long-term and we wish him well for the future.”
Transfer latest from our SAFC writers
Kimpioka and Dyce start for the under-23s
Both Benji Kimpioka and Tyrese Dyce start for Sunderland’s under-23 side against Nottingham Forest tonight.
Black Cats coach Mike Dodds told the Echo last week that both could leave on loan to gain more game time.
Players can still move to National League clubs after tonight’s 11pm deadline.
Another late move
Sunderland look set to beat Ipswich Town to the signing of Fleetwood midfielder Jay Matete.
The 20-year-old has made 20 League One appearances for Fleetwood this season and has attracted interest from multiple clubs.
Yet, according to the Ipswich Star, the Tractor Boys have cooled their interest, with Matete now holding talks with Sunderland.
The Black Cats have been looking to bolster their midfield options with Luke O’Nien still recovering from a shoulder surgery.
One to keep an eye on
Reading centre-back Liam Moore is a name which has been linked with Sunderland on social media over the last few hours.
Wycombe are also said to be interested in the 29-year-old.
O’Brien set for permanent move
We’re hearing that Aiden O’Brien is set to join Portsmouth.
The 28-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Sunderland and faces more competition following the arrivals of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.
O’Brien joined Sunderland in the summer of 2020 from Millwall and has made 65 appearances for the Black Cats.
The forward was set to sign for Doncaster in the summer but the deal wasn’t completed in time.
Jordan Jones signs for St Mirren
Former Sunderland player Jordan Jones has signed for SPL side St Mirren on loan until the end of the season.
The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal at Wigan in the summer but has made just nine appearances in League One this season.
What we know about Defoe
While the chances of a deal being agreed are believed to have increased significantly today, club sources say there is still work to be done and that a conclusion is not, at this stage, imminent. Sunderland do not have to sign Defoe before the 11pm deadline, and work is ongoing.