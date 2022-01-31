Sunderland AFC manager hunt latest LIVE: Jermain Defoe 'announcement' expected soon as striker nears emotional return
It is transfer deadline day and Sunderland still have work to do and a new manager to find.
Another striker is the priority for Sunderland, with talks still ongoing with Jermain Defoe after Lee Johnson’s sacking on Sunday night.
However, after shipping six goals against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday in League One, the Wearsiders may be eyeing reinforcements in defence and midfield.
Here, we’ll be bringing you all of the latest transfer developments as they happen.
Scroll down to keep up-to-date with the latest news with the window set to shut tonight at 11pm:
Dan Jebbison set for Sheffield United chance
The striker has previously been linked with Sunderland.
Sheffield United stated: “United have increased options at the top end of the pitch after recalling striker Daniel Jebbison from his loan spell at Burton Albion.
“With Rhian Brewster and Iliman Ndiaye both being withdrawn through injury in United’s victory over Peterborough at the weekend, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has exercised an option to bring Jebbison back to Bramall Lane.
“Jebbison, who netted the winner for United at Everton on his senior debut last season, has impressed at the Pirelli Stadium this campaign.
“The 18-year-old has netted nine goals for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side who are currently 10th in League One.”
Our understanding of the situation
Reports have stated Defoe has signed for Sunderland
From the Scottish Sun: “Jermain Defoe has signed for Sunderland as he makes his return to the Stadium of Light.
“The veteran striker left Rangers earlier this month after three years with the club, during which he helped them win the Premiership last season.
“And SunSport understands he has now completed a deal which will take him back to Sunderland almost five years after he left.
“The 39-year-old will now hope to play a part as the Black Cats aim to win promotion back to the English Championship.”
What is the latest news?
Mick McCarthy is interested in the Sunderland vacancy and contact has been made with the Sunderland hierarchy, that’s according to Mark Douglas.
It is understood that no contact has been made with bookies favourite Duncan Ferguson.
According to Alan Nixon, potential new Everton manager Frank Lampard wants Ferguson to stay in his management team.
talkSPORT are reporting that Jermain Defoe reports have progressed.