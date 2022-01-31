Sunderland AFC manager hunt latest LIVE: Jermain Defoe, Ali Koiki and deadline day updates as Black Cats eye Lee Johnson replacement
It is transfer deadline day and Sunderland still have work to do and a new manager to find.
Another striker is the priority for Sunderland, with talks still ongoing with Jermain Defoe after Lee Johnson’s sacking on Sunday night.
However, after shipping six goals against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday in League One, the Wearsiders may be eyeing reinforcements in defence and midfield.
Here, we’ll be bringing you all of the latest transfer developments as they happen.
Scroll down to keep up-to-date with the latest news with the window set to shut tonight at 11pm:
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus explains Lee Johnson’s sacking as Sunderland head coach following Bolton Wanderers thrashing
Sunderland have announced that head coach Lee Johnson has left the club with immediate effect.
Johnson’s assistant Jamie McAllister has also departed the League One club, who are currently third following the 6-0 thrashing against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: “I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months.
“We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed. We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season.
“Lee and Jamie will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and they depart with our best wishes.”
The club also stated that the process to appoint a new head coach will begin immediately and stated that a further update regarding the club’s interim coaching set-up will be communicated to supporters shortly.
Former Bristol City boss Johnson took over at the Stadium of Light following the dismissal of Phil Parkinson in December 2020 and would lead Sunderland to the play-off semi-finals, where they would lose over two legs to Lincoln City.
The Black Cats, under Johnson’s guidance, did end their Wembley hoodoo and won for the first time in the national stadium since 1973 when they claimed the Papa John’s Trophy with a win against Tranmere Rovers.
Johnson guided Sunderland to 41 wins in 75 games was named League One Manager of the Month on two occasions.
However, Sunderland’s patchy form in League One this season has raised questions amongst supports with the Wearsiders losing heavily against Sheffield Wednesday (4-0), Rotherham United (5-1) and most recently Bolton Wanderers away from home by six goals to nil.
Johnson apologised to the Sunderland support following the game against Bolton and said it was the worst moment of his footballing career.
The head coach insisted he still believed he could oversee a promotion campaign this season but said his side had fallen ‘unbelievably short’ in all aspects of their performance.
However, the decision has been made to relieve Johnson of his duties with Sunderland sitting just outside of the automatic promotion spots in League One in their fourth season in the third tier.
The latest on Jermain Defoe
Lee Johnson stated on Friday that there had been no significant developments in Sunderland’s move for Jermain Defoe.
Although the deadline for transfers is on Monday, Sunderland could still sign Defoe after the window due to his free-agent status.
Talks continued with the 39-year-old last week as he continues to weigh up his next steps after leaving Rangers earlier this month.
Sunderland are one of a number of League One clubs to hold talks over the prospect of extending his playing career for another six months at least.
Charlton Athletic and Oxford United known to be actively monitoring the situation.
The Black Cats remain in the mix but there is not thought to be a decision imminent.
However, Mark Douglas – Northern Football Correspondent for the i newspaper – has claimed that the deal between Defoe and Sunderland is there to be done.
Speaking on Twitter, he said: “Still don’t understand why they haven’t signed Defoe. The deal is there to be done. Player wants it. Don’t know why it takes three weeks of talks.”
Speaking on Friday, Johnson explained: “There’s no update on that one. Talks have been going on but there’s nothing to add at the moment.
“My focus has been on the game the last couple of days.
“Obviously the deadline for anyone in contract is Monday but out of contract it goes beyond that.
“I wouldn’t say we’ve put a deadline on it or anything like that, it’s just got to be right as we’ve said before that.
“The focus on my side has been training and making the new players feel as comfortable as possible.”
Josh Maja looks to be on the move
Ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja has reportedly had a medical ahead of a loan move to Stoke City from Bordeaux.
Maja scored 16 goals during the 2018-19 campaign for Sunderland in League One before being sold in the January of that season.
Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in the third tier was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.
But it hasn’t worked out for the striker in France but there were some flashes of quality during the loan move to Fulham.
Nottingham Forest were said to have agreed a deal to pay Bordeaux a fee of €4.5m for Maja last summer.
That roughly equated to around £3.8m for the striker but the move fell through due to an issue with Maja’s medical.
However, the Nigeria international is set to join Championship side Stoke City on a loan deal having completed a medical.