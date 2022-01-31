Sunderland AFC manager hunt latest LIVE: Cats close in on Jermain Defoe deal, Liam Moore linked plus Aiden O'Brien set to join Portsmouth
It is transfer deadline day and Sunderland still have work to do and a new manager to find.
Another striker is the priority for Sunderland, with talks still ongoing with Jermain Defoe after Lee Johnson’s sacking on Sunday night.
However, after shipping six goals against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday in League One, the Wearsiders may be eyeing reinforcements in defence and midfield.
Here, we’ll be bringing you all of the latest transfer developments as they happen.
Scroll down to keep up-to-date with the latest news with the window set to shut tonight at 11pm:
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 17:14
- The transfer window is set to shut at 11pm tonight
- Sunderland are thought to be in the market for a striker
- Jermain Defoe continues to be linked with a move to Wearside
- Lee Johnson has been sacked
One to keep an eye on
Reading centre-back Liam Moore is a name which has been linked with Sunderland on social media over the last few hours.
Wycombe are also said to be interested in the 29-year-old.
We’re hearing that Aiden O’Brien is set to join Portsmouth.
The 28-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Sunderland and faces more competition following the arrivals of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.
O’Brien joined Sunderland in the summer of 2020 from Millwall and has made 65 appearances for the Black Cats.
The forward was set to sign for Doncaster in the summer but the deal wasn’t completed in time.
Jordan Jones signs for St Mirren
Former Sunderland player Jordan Jones has signed for SPL side St Mirren on loan until the end of the season.
The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal at Wigan in the summer but has made just nine appearances in League One this season.
What we know about Defoe
While the chances of a deal being agreed are believed to have increased significantly today, club sources say there is still work to be done and that a conclusion is not, at this stage, imminent. Sunderland do not have to sign Defoe before the 11pm deadline, and work is ongoing.
Duncan Ferguson update shared
Sunderland linked with midfielder loan
Dan Jebbison set for Sheffield United chance
The striker has previously been linked with Sunderland.
Sheffield United stated: “United have increased options at the top end of the pitch after recalling striker Daniel Jebbison from his loan spell at Burton Albion.
“With Rhian Brewster and Iliman Ndiaye both being withdrawn through injury in United’s victory over Peterborough at the weekend, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has exercised an option to bring Jebbison back to Bramall Lane.
“Jebbison, who netted the winner for United at Everton on his senior debut last season, has impressed at the Pirelli Stadium this campaign.
“The 18-year-old has netted nine goals for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side who are currently 10th in League One.”