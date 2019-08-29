You are guaranteed a great atmosphere at the Stadium of Light.

A new reverse auction site Sports Fans Auctions, is offering Sunderland AFC fans the chance to secure a pair of hospitality seats for less than the price of a pint. By signing up for free, you get 25 chances in the form of bids to win – simply create an account, verify your email address and add a profile picture. You will then receive free bids for each new auction. In addition, to increase your chances to win get over 500 chances for as little as £1.99. Not only that - all of your paid chances will be refunded until win.

You are guaranteed a great atmosphere at the Stadium of Light with an average attendance of over 30,000 fans. Once the crowd starts to sing it is enough to give you goose bumps. The only question is if you win whom would you take? Claim a pair of Sunderland AFC Hospitality tickets, become the envy of your friends, and enjoy a complimentary meal, with an alternative menu also available offering a range of food to purchase. You will also be equipped with a complimentary programme to ensure you are clued up ahead of the game, which you will take in from a padded seat on the halfway line.

If we offered you, 25 free chances to win Sunderland AFC hospitality tickets to any home game at the Stadium of Light would there be any reason to say no?

Unlike a competition which is complete luck or a traditional auction which favours the richest, to win on Sports Fans Auctions, it is not a matter of chance but a simple process of elimination in the form of a transparent reverse auction where the lowest unique bid wins!

You are in complete control; you know exactly how many people you are competing against, you decide the bid amount, and can track the status of each bid you submitted. Most importantly the end date of the auction never changes. Furthermore, it is not just Sunderland Hospitality tickets on offer, members can bid and win Supercar Track day, Golf lesson from a PGA Pro and Retro Football Shirts and much more. The lowest unique bidder takes home the prize.

So how does a lowest unique bid auction works?

The aim is to find and submit the lowest unique bid – and maintain this position once the auction closes. The winner of each auction, is the lowest unique bid owner, meaning that no one else has submitted the same bid value as you and all other values below either no one has submitted or more than one person has submitted the same value. For instance if you submit a bid of £0.04p and it is unique. You simply will have to bid on £0.01p, £0.02p and £0.03p to make ensure you own the lowest unique bid.

On each auction, you will see the username of the current lowest unique bidder and the number of players you are competing against, as well as a clock counting down the time remaining.

When you want to place a bid, pick the auction and click on 'Bid Now'; type in the amount you want to bid and click enter. You will then be informed whether it is a non-unique bid (meaning others have bid exactly the same amount), a unique bid (e.g. you are the only person to have bid), or the lowest unique bid (you are the only one this value and it is the lowest value of all unique bids submitted). At the end of the auction, if you are still the lowest unique bidder then you win!

One top tip from the organisers is that, if you see you have a unique bid, simply bid on all the values below that amount to become the lowest unique bidder.