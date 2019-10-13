Sunderland AFC chairman Stewart Donald closes Twitter account - and says 'negatives now outweigh the positives'

Sunderland AFC chairman Stewart Donald has withdrawn from social media, claiming ‘the negatives now outweigh the positives’.

By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 02:14 am
Updated Monday, 14th October 2019, 10:02 am
Stewart Donald's Twitter message to fans, shortly before his account was erased

Mr Donald has used social media as a way to engage with fans since the club takeover last year, frequently replying personally to supporters who raised issues through social media.

But he posted on Twitter shortly before 1am today, Sunday, October 13, explaining the decision to withdraw from posting on-line individually and instead to rely on communicating with fans through the club’s official PR channels.

He will now only communicate with fans through ‘club channels’, rather than engage one-to-one with fans on-line.

Stewart Donald's Twitter feed as it appears now

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I have always tried to communicate on social media and help fans but I think the negatives now outweigh the positives,” he wrote.

“I temporarily took a break, but I will now do so permanently.

“I will just communicate via club channels which is what I think most want.”