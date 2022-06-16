Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacker is reportedly being eyed by multiple clubs, including the Black Cats following their promotion to the Championship, and Watford following their relegation from the Premier League.

Archer has experience in the Championship after spending the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End, where he featured regularly, making 20 league appearances and netting seven goals.

Archer returned to his parent club alongside Jaden Philogene-Bidace, who had been at Preston’s Championship rivals Stoke City, with Gerrard commenting on his early plans for the duo.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Cameron Archer of Preston North End scores, but the goal was disallowed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Nottingham Forest at Deepdale on February 22, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about the pair’s return to Villa Park early last month, Gerrard said: "They're back in today! They can't play, unfortunately, but we're quite light in terms of numbers. They're back in today and they're going to continue to train with us and will be around the group.

"It gives me an opportunity to sit down with them, and have some good chats about the plans with them moving forward. They both sprung in today smiling away. They've both enjoyed their loan experiences, so we thank their clubs for looking after them and giving their time and the opportunity, Stoke and Preston, in these two situations. They've done a great job with them.