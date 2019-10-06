Steve Bruce set for managerial milestone
Steve Bruce will reach a managerial milestone against his former club Manchester United this afternoon.
Newcastle United’s home game will be his 400th in the Premier League as a manager.
Bruce has won 111 of his 399 top-flight games – and drawn the same number. Bruce – whose first Premier League game as manager was Birmingham City’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in August 2002 – has lost 177 fixtures. Bruce’s teams have scored 406 goals and conceded 528.
The 58-year-old, appointed as Rafa Benitez’s successor at St James’s Park in the summer, is under pressure on Tyneside – just seven league games into the season. His team was beaten 5-0 by Leicester City last weekend.
Bruce, a boyhood Newcastle fan, was in charge of 98 Sunderland games. He guided the club to 10th and 13th-placed finishes in the Premier League during his two years at the Stadium of Light.