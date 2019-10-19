Steve Bruce plans to contact Phil Parkinson at Sunderland
Steve Bruce plans to wish Phil Parkinson good luck at Sunderland.
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 8:00 am
Updated
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 8:05 am
Parkinson was this week appointed as successor to Jack Ross at the Stadium of Light.
And Newcastle United manager Bruce – who spent two years at Sunderland earlier in his managerial career – plans to contact Parkinson.
Asked if he had wished Parkinson good luck at the League One club, Bruce said: “Not just yet.
“But I will do the next couple of weeks. I don’t really know him.”