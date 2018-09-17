Two hurt in road accident outside Shiney Row home

The scene of the collision. Photo by Paul Sykes
Two people needed treatment after a road accident in Shiney Row.

Emergency services were called to the A182 Mill Terrace, near to the Mill Pit Gym, at 5.15pm yesterday.

A crew from North Moor Fire Station joined police and a double-crewed ambulance from the North East Ambulance Service at the scene

One patient was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 4.56pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Mill Pit, Shiney Row.

“Emergency services attended and a female driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"A male passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries."