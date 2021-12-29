But what do supporters think the Wearsiders should do with the Everton loanee now he has picked up a potentially season-ending hamstring injury?

Broadhead forced off just before half-time in the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Arsenal.

The 23-year-old had scored with a superb first-time finish just minutes earlier, which made it six goals in six games.

Nathan Broadhead

Lee Johnson, speaking in the build-up to the League One clash with Doncaster Rovers, said the striker will be missing for a minimum of three months.

Here, though, we take a look at what Sunderland fans think the future holds for Broadhead following his injury with many comments flooding in on social media regarding the striker:

Jeff Payne: “We should sign him regardless of him going back or not. Everton won’t play him and he is settled and scoring for fun at the moment obviously before the injury.”

Marc Shaw: “Once the hamstrings go, players are never the same again. Worryingly he's now had 2x separate hamstring injuries, which will likely increase the risk of more in the future. It's a tough one because when he's fit, he's class, but I think it would have to depend on the transfer fee and wages.”

Brett Maughan: “Sign him and make our own player.”

Andrew Dollkenty: “Sign him? He's made of glass. Quality but will be forever injured.”

David Collinson: “Get rid! Had too many injury-prone players here. Good player but a waste if he’s not on the pitch.”

James A Watson: “Keep him another season. With option to end loan agreement on injuries otherwise we are paying for nothing.”

Marcus Taylor: “I would say Everton will recall him for physiotherapy and recover and maybe make him available for loan again next year. In which we could hopefully offer him a crack at the Championship.”

Kevin Graham: “I would love to sign him but if he's injured and out long term I think he will go back to Everton to free up wages.”

Lisa Dickinson: “We need to sign him.”

