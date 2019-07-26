Former Sunderland youngster Mikael Mandron joins League One rivals Gillingham
Sunderland are set to face former academy graduate Mikael Mandron this season after he signed a two-year deal with Gillingham.
The 24-year-old French striker left Sunderland in 2016, joining Eastleigh in the National League.
From there he earned a move to Wigan Athletic, though that yielded little gametime as then manager Warren Joyce was sacked.
A switch to League Two Colchester United, where he scored twelve goals in two seasons, followed.
“It is no secret that I am a big fan of Mika’s and it is already well known that I have tried to sign the player previously,” Gillingham boss Steve Evans said.
“This is an exciting time to be working with him going forward.
“He gives us a presence, strength and mobility at the top end of the pitch and adds good competition to what are already good players in that department. He has spent the last couple of weeks with us and has played minutes in a number of different fixtures and has done nothing but impress.
“I am sure the fans will be delighted at the addition. Today we have added two talented players to a good squad of men in our dressing room who, in my opinion, are shaping up eloquently.”
Mandron was given his Sunderland debut by Paolo Di Canio in April 2013, a late substitute as the Black Cats were thumped 6-1 away to Aston Villa.
There was one further appearance under Gus Poyet the following season.
Sunderland travel to Gillingham on December 7th, with the return fixture scheduled for March 7th.