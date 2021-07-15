The defender is set to join the Championship side on loan for the 2021/22 season, provided there are no further setbacks as he continues his return from a back injury sustained during the last campaign.

Sunderland have been keeping tabs on Sanderson following his successful loan spell on Wearside last season, with some reports suggesting that the club had seen a bid knocked back by Wolves earlier this summer.

But Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has stated that he ‘hopes’ that a deal to bring to Sanderson to the club will be concluded soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02:Dion Sanderson of Sunderland in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Sunderland at PTS Academy Stadium on January 02, 2021 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Here’s how Sunderland fans reacted to the news on social media:

@parkin_quinn: “Shame we didn't pay the £2 million.”

@SAFC1879_news: “A lot of money for a League One club but I’m also disappointed.”

@Philip_RJ89: “Would’ve been fabulous to have Sanderson back, because he was such a class act at this level. Obviously Birmingham have made a better offer, and perhaps he wanted to test himself at a higher level too. Unfortunate, but that’s the way it goes.”

@johngraham790: “Buying this lad for 2m is not a gamble! Don’t think we’re as far away from Madrox as we initially thought. We need a new back 4 for this season and we’re still 4 short.”

@Christo22117523: “Makes sense for the lad and for wolves, a step up in class and competition to see where he really stands in terms of his capability. Another year In league 1 doesn’t make any sense for him.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.