See what happens if you ask Alexa to sing you a Sunderland AFC song
Sunderland supporters can now ask a ‘virtual assistant’ to sing their favourite chant.
As the 2019-20 football season gets into full swing, Alexa, Amazon’s know-all voice activated device, now features fans’ favourite football chants for more than 40 football clubs, including Sunderland AFC.
The club’s supporters can now ask Alexa, to sing them a Sunderland song and she will respond with a couple of bars of the SAFC anthem I Can’t Help Falling In Love, aka Wise Men Say.
However, it might be advisable for some fans to moderate their accent.
If asked to “giz a Sun’lan song” in an accent that Alexa might find rather too impenetrable, she tends to respond by playing something from the repertoire of the popular singer Taylor Swift.
And for football fans who can never get enough ammunition for goading their rivals, the voice interacting gadget can help out with that too.
For example, Sunderland fans can also ask Alexa for a “burn” to deliver to their good friends who follow a team called Newcastle United.
One of her responses is: “How do you know when there’s a big match taking place at St James’ Park? The police and the RSPCA have to call in reinforcements.”
Fans of Middlesbrough FC aren’t neglected by the insults either.
Alexa responds to a request for a Middlesborough FC burn and says: “There are three major teams in north-east England: Newcastle, Sunderland and Sunderland Reserves.”