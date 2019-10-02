As the 2019-20 football season gets into full swing, Alexa, Amazon’s know-all voice activated device, now features fans’ favourite football chants for more than 40 football clubs, including Sunderland AFC.

The club’s supporters can now ask Alexa, to sing them a Sunderland song and she will respond with a couple of bars of the SAFC anthem I Can’t Help Falling In Love, aka Wise Men Say.

However, it might be advisable for some fans to moderate their accent.

What happens if you ask Alexa to sing a Sunderland song?

If asked to “giz a Sun’lan song” in an accent that Alexa might find rather too impenetrable, she tends to respond by playing something from the repertoire of the popular singer Taylor Swift.

And for football fans who can never get enough ammunition for goading their rivals, the voice interacting gadget can help out with that too.

For example, Sunderland fans can also ask Alexa for a “burn” to deliver to their good friends who follow a team called Newcastle United.

One of her responses is: “How do you know when there’s a big match taking place at St James’ Park? The police and the RSPCA have to call in reinforcements.”

Need to know more about Luke O'Nien or hear an SAFC chant? Ask Alexa.

Fans of Middlesbrough FC aren’t neglected by the insults either.