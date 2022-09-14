Sunderland and Reading face off in the Championship on Wednesday night at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

However, the Royals have dipped into the free agent market to make a signing ahead of the game against Sunderland.

Reading have signed Mbengue, 20, on a short-term deal until January. The player turned for Metz last season but left the relegated Ligue 1 club after his contract ended.

Metz's French defender Amadou Mbengue (L) fights for the ball with Nices Danish forward Kasper Dolberg during the French L1 football match between Metz (FC Metz) and Nice (OGCN) at the Saint-Symphorien stadium in Longeville-les-Metz, eastern France, on January 23, 2022. (Photo by Jean-Christophe Verhaegen / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Manager Paul Ince said: “Amadou has been a real asset out on the training pitches in recent weeks and he has proven to me, my coaching staff and his teammates that he can play a part in what we are trying to achieve in difficult circumstances this season.

"I’m pleased I will be working with him for the next few months and I look forward to seeing more of what he is capable of.”

In other news, ex-Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll has reportedly turned down a big-money move to Iran search for a new club continues.

Carroll, who played for Reading and West Brom last season, has reportedly turned down huge money to move to the middle east in a move which could prove to be a boost to the Royals, with the striker loosely linked with a return under Paul Ince.