£30m ex-Sunderland player wanted by Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea
Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could leave Everton – according to reports.
The 28-year-old Washington-born stopper began life at Sunderland, rising through the ranks at the Academy of Light to the first team with several loan moves in between, including a successful stint at Preston North End during the 2015-16 season.
The Wearsiders were then relegated to League One in 2017 prompting Pickford’s move to Goodison Park to join Everton for a whopping £30million.
Pickford has also been his country’s first-choice stopper since the last World Cup in 2018, and started every game at last year’s European Championships and the World Cup in Qatar this winter.
However, reports have claimed that Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are all interested in securing the services of Pickford, who has 18 months left on his current deal.
Pickford's Everton future is said to be “in doubt” by The Daily Mail with the club yet to sign off on the new five-year contract he agreed before the World Cup.