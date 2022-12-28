£30m ex-Sunderland player wanted by Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea

The 28-year-old Washington-born stopper began life at Sunderland, rising through the ranks at the Academy of Light to the first team with several loan moves in between, including a successful stint at Preston North End during the 2015-16 season.

The Wearsiders were then relegated to League One in 2017 prompting Pickford’s move to Goodison Park to join Everton for a whopping £30million.

Pickford has also been his country’s first-choice stopper since the last World Cup in 2018, and started every game at last year’s European Championships and the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: Jordan Pickford of England gestures during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

However, reports have claimed that Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are all interested in securing the services of Pickford, who has 18 months left on his current deal.