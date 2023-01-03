Wickham enjoyed a four-campaign stint at the Stadium of Light – with loans at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday in between – following an £8m move from Ipswich Town back in 2011.

The fee broke Ipswich Town's record for transfer fees recouped and broke the transfer record for a Football League player moving to a Premier League club at the time. The deal was seen as a coup for the North East club to sign Wickham at the time, having beaten off interest from Liverpool to capture his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England youth international found the net just 15 times in 91 appearances on Wearside before sealing a move to Palace on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee in 2015.

Forest Green Rovers' Connor Wickham celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup first round match at the 1st Cloud Arena, South Shields. Picture date: Saturday November 5, 2022.

Sources at the time reported the fee as a fee rising £9million, meaning around £17million in transfer fees has been spent on Wickham throughout his career. Wickham joined Forest Green in League One in the summer on a six-month deal but has now left after his contract expired.

A Forest Green statement on the club’s website read: “We can confirm that Connor Wickham has left Forest Green Rovers after his short-term contract expired.

Advertisement Hide Ad