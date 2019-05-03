Promoted Luton Town find new manager, Barnsley gaffer 'didn't expect' promotion whilst Jack Ross urges Sunderland to be calm - League One final day preview

Have your say

Scroll down and click through the pages as we highlight the key talking points ahead of the third-tier's final fixtures:

Scroll down and click through the pages as we highlight the key talking points ahead of the third-tier's final fixtures:

Black Cats manager Jack Ross urged his side 'retain an element of calmness' ahead of Sunderland's clash with Southend - a loss could mean the Wearsiders slip to fifth place.

Kenny Jackett was shortlisted for the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month ahead of his side's clash against Stanley - bettering Sunderland and Charlton's results would mean Pompey faced sixth in the playoffs.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Luton announced that former West Bromwich Albion assistant Graeme Jones wiill takeover as manager on Tuesday - and the Hatters will win the title should the better second-place Barnsley's result.

Jubilant Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel admitted he didn't expect to clinch promotion last Tuesday after Sunderland's loss. The Tykes could win the league if Luton slip up.

Donny manager Grant McCann reckons his side are capable of handling the Championship - a place in the playoffs awaits if his side beat Coventry.

Board member Michael Bolingbroke says he hopes the club will be under new ownership well before the start of next season ahead of the Tangerines final game against Gillingham

Joey Barton's side could leapfrog rivals Blackpool if they better the Tangerine's result on Saturday.