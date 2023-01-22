Premier League boss drops huge transfer hint on Sunderland striker 'target'

The Black Cats are in need of a striker after the recall of former loanee Ellis Simms by Everton in late 2022. Although it remains a possibility that Simms could return to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have also been linked with Brighton striker Undav with several Championship teams also said to be interested in the 26-year-old forward, with his manager admitting he could “change team” during the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is the possibility for him to change team because he’s not playing a lot, but [Deniz] Undav is an important player for us,” De Zebri stated.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Deniz Undav of Brighton & Hove Albion scores the team's fifth goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Brighton & Hove Albion at Riverside Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"He’s not playing a lot of games because [Evan] Ferguson played well, he scored goals, [Danny] Welbeck is an important player, [Adam] Lallana is a teacher on the pitch for us."