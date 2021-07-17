Anthony Patterson starts in goal whilst there’s a first appearance in red and white for Manchester City’s loanee defender Callum Doyle.

Meanwhile, Elliot Embleton returns for Sunderland following his Championshi play-off winning half-campaign with Blackpool, whilst Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart also start.

New signing Alex Pritchard is unavailable for selection due to Coronavirus and is isolating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what are Sunderland fans saying about Johnson’s team? Here, we take a look at what YOU said on social media:

@KINGMAGUIRE_: “Definitely need some more players.”

@davis0688: “Bailey Wright injured again?”

@WiseMenSayPod: “Bailey Wright and Luke O’Nien not involved at all. Interesting to see how that midfield works, potentially exciting but it could be very open. Winchester at right back tells you everything you need to know about the full back situation.”

Head coach Lee Johnson

@ConnorGardner: “No Josh Hawkes, possible injury or a loan elsewhere?"

@huds8118: “2 Doyles at centre back I see.”

@lewygsafc: “HA'WAY THE LADS!! #SAFC.”

@safc28: “Cue Stewart hat-trick.”

@Nabster302: “Anyone know who 4 trialists were for u23 the other day? Maybe looking at few players for first team.”

@JohnRut71220330: “Is Hawkes still out injured?”

@SAFCLJ25: “Finally looking like a better side.”

@safccccc_: “Not too bad, at least O’nien and Wright gotta be on the bench though lads.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.