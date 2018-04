Have your say

Sunderland’s Easter Monday clash with Sheffield Wednesday descended into a nightmare ending with a 3-1 defeat for the Black Cats.

After falling a goal behind in the second half, Sunderland bounced back within two minutes with an equaliser from George Honeyman.

Flick through our player ratings here

Sadly, however, the game ended in a crushing defeat as the Owls came back with a further two goals.

Read more: Sunderland staring down the barrel after defensive collapse shatters revival hopes