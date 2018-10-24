Young Sunderland side crash out of cup despite Lee Connelly opener

Have your say

Sunderland RCA took a notable scalp as they saw off a young Sunderland side to progress into the second round of the Durham Challenge Cup.

The Black Cats made the perfect start at Meadow Park when took a ninth-minute lead with a penalty from winger Lee Connelly.

The lead lasted until just before the half-hour mark as RCA captain Greg Swansbury got his side back on level-terms and a second-half penalty from Colin Larkin was enough to send the Northern League Division One club through.

Seaham Red Star’s poor form continued as they were beaten at home by Northern League Division Two side Chester-le-Street Town.

Michael Chilton got a goal on his debut to put Red Star ahead but a brace from Cameron Nichol helped the Cestrians progress.

Ryhope CW’s hopes of a run in the Challenge Cup were dashed as they were beaten at Division One rivals West Auckland Town.

Alex Francis and Danny Parker got the goals to give the hosts a hard-earned win, despite West old boy Carl Jones halving the deficit in second-half injury-time.

Durham City were thrashed at home by Newton Aycliffe as goals from Matty Pennal, Tom Gavin, Shaun Hudson, Kurt Matthews and Alan Harrison gave the visitors at 5-0 win at Hall Lane.

Three Wearside League clubs suffered heavy defeats in tough away ties.

West Auckland Tuns faced the toughest test as they face Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division side South Shields.

And the Tuns were thrashed 11-0 at Mariners Park, with Carl Finnigan leading the way with five goals for the hosts.

Veteran striker Michael Mackay hit a hat-trick and both Dan Craggs and Michael Sweet scored twice as Challenge Cup holders Consett put nine past Silksworth CW at Belle View.

Boldon CA fell to a heavy defeat against 2014 and 2015 Challenge Cup winners Shildon.

Former Hartlepool United youngster Jack Blackford and striker Nathan Steel both scored hat-tricks to put the Railwaymen on their way.

And there were goals for Matthew Robson, Ben Trotter, Brad Hird and Aaron Duell as Sean Butler’s side fell to a 10-0 defeat at Dean Street.

A Luke Sullivan brace and goals from Paul Chow and Michael Richardson gave Hebburn Town a 4-0 home win against fellow Northern League Division One side Whickham.

Willington moved up to seventh place in Northern League Division Two with a win at Washington.

Jeff Smith grabbed the only goal of the game to give the visitors all three points at Nissan Sports Complex.