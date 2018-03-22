West End ease to Wearside League win, while Chester-le-Street clinch cup semi-final place

Sunderland West End consolidated fifth place in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League thanks to a comfortable 2-0 win at Harton and Westoe CW last night.

The Ford Quarry men made a dream start when Lee Smith fired home after just six minutes.

A minute before half-time, West End doubled their lead when Brad Foster scored from the penalty spot, and they saw the rest of the game out comfortably.

Chester-le-Street cruised into the semi-finals of the Northern League’s Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup with a 3-0 success at West Allotment Celtic .

The Cestrians effectively won the game within the first 22 minutes, as goals from Kieran Megran, Daniel McGuire and Alex White put them into a three-goal lead, and there was no way back for the home side.

Second Division Willington put up a good show in going down 4-1 at First Division leaders Morpeth Town in the third round of the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup.

Joe Walton’s 18th-minute penalty, after he was felled in the box, had Morpeth ahead, and Wayne Phillips did well in the box to double the lead.

Willington responded two minutes before half time, when Jeff Smith pulled a goal back.

But Morpeth restored their two-goal advantage, when Walton netted at the back post, then Mark Davison hit a fourth from close range on 73 minutes.

In the same competition, Bishop Auckland won 2-1 at Penrith to reach the semi-finals.

Bishops went behind to a Jonny Murray effort in the 33rd minute. But Michael Hoganson’s direct free-kick levelled it up in the second half and Luke Sullivan converted a penalty winner, following a handball offence in the box.

In the Ebac Northern League’s First Division, Shildon beat Whitley Bay 2-1.

The Railwaymen went ahead, as Adam Gell’s shot deflected past keeper Tom Flynn, but Thomas Potter beat home keeper Nick Liversedge to level.

A hapless own goal by Rhys Groves ensured the win for Shildon.

North Shields drew 2-2 with Newton Aycliffe in an entertaining affair.

Kurt Matthews fired into the bottom left corner for Aycliffe’s 26th-minute opener, but Craig McFarlane equalised a minute later.

Marc Costello restored the visitors’ lead on the hour mark, only for Ben Harmison to level on 74 minutes.

In Division Two, bottom club Alnwick Town won 2-0 at Ryton & Crawcrook Albion. Phillip Bright drove in a long-range opener, then Ryan Douglas smashed home a late second.

Crook Town were potentially denied three crucial points in their fight to stay away from the foot of Division Two.

Away at in-form Thornaby, Crook took a 41st minute lead through Christian Holliday, but the match was abandoned after 47 minutes, due to a floodlight failure.