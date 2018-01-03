West Auckland crash out of County Cup in shoot-out drama at Dunston

Dunston UTS pipped West Auckland 4-3 on penalties to progress to the Durham Challenge Cup quarter-finals, after an exciting 2-2 draw last night.

Arran Wearmouth capitalised on keeper Aiden Grant’s poor clearance to put West ahead in the fourth minute.

After 20 minutes, and against the run of play, the visitors nearly doubled their lead, but Nathan Fisher’s low drive narrowly went the wrong side of the post.

Although Dunston’s approach play was good in the first half, they lacked the final touch when attacking.

Ten minutes into the second half, the home side went close when Scott Heslop fired wide from a good position, then West broke and Fisher’s attempted lob over keeper Grant was not high enough.

Dunston levelled after 73 minutes through a Mark Fitzpatrick penalty past goalkeeper Adam McHugh, however West Auckland immediately went ahead again through Fisher, who scored from a narrow angle.

With five minutes remaining though, Daniel Lowther beat McHugh with a cross that went straight in, to make it 2-2.

That took the tie to penalties, with the hosts edhing through 4-3.

West must now turn their focus to Saturday’s Buildbase FA Vase tie at Stockton Town.

Last night’s Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup ties at Durham City and Tow Law, with Thornaby and Bedlington Terriers the visitors, were both postponed