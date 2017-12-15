Wearside League: West End, Silksworth hope for green light in Durham County Trophy quarter-finals

Sunderland West End hope to finally get the go-ahead to stage their Durham County Trophy.

The quarter-final ties have been postponed on each of the last two weekends, and there must be doubt over the games again tomorrow following yesterday’s heavy rain.

West End are due to entertain Northern Alliance outfit Gateshead Rutherford at Ford Quarry (1.30pm kick-off).

Manager Anthony Nelson said: “Weather permitting, we will play after it’s been rearranged a few times, but it is hard to say how the game will go, as we have never played them before.

“We have a good squad available, as Nathan Burrell comes back from work and Adam Drysdale comes back into midfield.

“Brad Wilson is hoping to keep his place in the squad. He is only 18 years old but he has been absolutely fantastic since he signed and has been our top player.”

Silksworth CW travel to Leam Rangers’ Hilltop Ground, with a full squad available and hoping for the weather to get better.

Assistant manager Will Crew said: “We are keen to get back out there playing after the weather has affected our recent fixtures.

“We have been in relatively good form previous to that, without excelling, and hope that the extended rest will mean we will be firing on all cylinders.

“We will look to be competitive against Leam Rangers and we are sure they will also be ready to take the game to us.”

Boldon CA journey to Hartlepool and secretary Kevin Oliver said: “All players will be available for selection this weekend.

“We haven’t played any football for three weeks and have been trying to keep our players fit, despite the weather. We hope to finally get a game in this Saturday.”

Hartlepool secretary John Ward said: “We expect to have the same squad as last week. This is the third attempt to play Boldon CA in the Durham Trophy. If it is off again, the game will be switched, but the weather will hopefully be fine.”

Coxhoe Athletic travel to West Auckland Tunns, from the Durham Alliance Combination League.

Secretary Paul Charlton, said: “All players are fit and available, apart from goalkeeper David Atkinson, who might be a doubt.

“We haven’t had much chance to get the team together, due to the recent bad weather. We have signed Stephen Clifford and Jordan Jacques this week and they should both be available for selection.”

Harton and Westoe CW travel to Richmond Town in the Monkwearmouth Cup, hoping to continue a fairly decent run of form.

Liam Mulvain is cup-tied, while vice-captain Gavin Strong serves a one-game ban and new signing Will Cook is unavailable.

On a brighter note, new signing Charlie Raby is available.

Manager David Crumbie stated: “The average age of the team is still just 22 and that includes me in the calculations!

“We all know it’s not going to be a quick process turning things around at the club, but it is great to see the amount of young talent coming through and looking comfortable in senior football.

“The signs are very promising for the future. We just need a bit of financial backing to take us to the next level.”

In the league, South Shields Reserves travel to Cumbria, to play lowly Windscale.

Mariners manager Leepaul Scroggins will be without the services of both Keeton Marrs and Liam Simpson.

The Cumbrians should see the return of centre half Steve Walker, midfielders Ray Sempill and Laurie Black, alongside with striker Jordan Livingstone.

Manager Dave Wilkinson said: “I hope to get no repeat of the late withdrawals which blighted last week’s trip to Redcar, which left me fuming!”

Hebburn Town Reserves journey to Redcar Athletic, with manager Kevin Bolam saying: “We’ve got Max Nelson unavailable and possibly Gary Crutwell will be unavailable too, but we are awaiting an update on him.

“Other than that, we are looking forward to a tough game against a very good side.”

Redcar defender Chris Bivens is doubtful, however, there should be ample replacements available with Mitchell Morris, Joshua Cooper and Stuart Browne all available to return.

Midfielder Joe Bennett and utility player Anthony Jones, are also likely to be fit to bolster the squad.

Bottom club Prudhoe Town travel to sixth-top Wolviston, with chairman Steve Pringle saying: “We could do with the points from a win, but Wolviston are a hard team to play.”

Wolviston have a full squad to choose from, excepting long-term injury absentees David Johnson (knee), Dimitri Kehi (groin) and Robbie Gratton (ankle).

Elsewhere, Darlington Reserves entertain leaders Cleator Moor Celtic and mid-table Annfield Plain welcome struggling Stokesley SC.