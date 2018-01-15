Wearside League: West End rocked by Harton fightback, as Silksworth hand out beating to Annfield Plain

Sunderland West End were pegged back from 2-0 and 3-2 leads as Harton and Westoe CW sprang a surprise to claim a point on Saturday.

Four goals arrived in the first 20 minutes of an entertaining clash at Ford Quarry.

Fifth-top West End raced in to a 2-0 lead courtesy of Lee Smith’s seventh-minute strike and a Mark Robinson effort five minutes later.

However, Adam Drysdale headed through his own net to get Harton on the scoresheet and Aaron Coulson soon equalised with an excellent 25-yarder into the bottom corner of the net.

Three minutes into the second half, Brad Wilson fired West End ahead again.

But the hosts squandered the chance to extend the lead to 4-2 when Mark Catcheside had a penalty well saved by goalkeeper Daniel Hebden.

The miss proved costly as Harton levelled matters again through Leon Mulgrain, whose strike from outside the box beat goalkeeper Graham Pickering to ensure a share of the spoils.

West End manager Anthony Nelson said: “We were disappointed to drop two points at home as we made silly mistakes, which proved costly.

“Harton only had two chances in the game and scored three, courtesy of their own goal, but they battled well and probably deserved their draw.”

Silksworth CW are up to ninth, thanks to a comfortable 4-0 home win over Annfield Plain.

Following a goalless first half, Silksworth broke the deadlock when Jonathan Hodgson curled in a great shot which found the top corner of the net, leaving goalkeeper Ryan Mason helpless.

James Cook added a second, with a terrific 25-yard shot. Then, eight minutes later, Alex Kempster ran clear and finished well to make it 3-0.

The fourth goal came five minutes from time, when Fraser Colling finished well to complete a convincing victory.

Hebburn Town Reserves are the new leaders, leapfrogging Cleator Moor Celtic after a comfortable 2-0 win at troubled Coxhoe Athletic.

It took until the 41st minute for Hebburn to make the breakthrough, when Ryan Bolam smashed a free kick in off the underside of the bar, beating goalkeeper Luke Cowie.

Coxhoe stayed in the game gallantly, but, seven minutes from time, Peter Jones scored the killer second Hebburn goal from the edge of the box.

South Shields Reserves enjoyed an excellent 4-1 home win against Wolviston.

Leon McKeith scored the opener, when he ran clear and beat goalkeeper Chris Davidson in a one to one.

Shields’ second goal arrived six minutes later, when Jermaine Francois found the top corner with his shot, and he made it 3-0 from a tight angle on 31 minutes.

Wolviston reduces the deficit on 66 minutes, when Junior Masandi scored, but David Loch ensured Shields’ success, tapping home in the 79th minute.

Bottom club Prudhoe Town were comfortably beaten 6-2 away to in-form Darlington Reserves.

Joseph Smith put Darlington ahead, firing past goalkeeper Grant Bowman, but Prudhoe equalised instantly, courtesy of James Mitchell’s deflected shot.

Darlington then went on the rampage in the second half, with efforts from Jamie O’Brien, Gareth McMahon, a second for Smith and then Mitchell Glover making it 5-1.

Connor Brown beat keeper Joe Forbes to bag a second for Prudhoe, before Ellis Tate completed the scoring with the hosts’ sixth goal.

The match of the day was arguably there meeting of Redcar Athletic and morning leaders Cleator Moor Celtic.

An entertaining clash ended 2-2, with the Cumbrians slipping to second place.

Celtic took the lead on 37 minutes when Darren Little reacted quickest, after goalkeeper Jordan Lowrie had parried a shot.

Redcar equalised when Sam Webster scored from close range in the 65th minute, and the Teessiders went ahead with nine minutes left, when Jordan Rivis chested the ball down and smashed his shot past goalkeeper Craig Devine.

However, just a minute later, Cleator Moor levelled with Adam Telfer’s terrific shot into the corner of the net, giving goalkeeper Jordan Lowrie no chance.

In a battle of two of the bottom three, Windscale came out on top 4-3 against Stokesley SC.

The Cumbrians went ahead through Matthew Sempill, only for Jack Smith to equalise. Kai Matthews then put the visitors 2-1 up.

Windscale scored twice in five minutes, through Laurie Black and Lewis Jolly, to turn the game around again, only for Ashley McCarthy to equalise on the stroke of half-time.

The winner came in the 52nd minute, when goalkeeper Dean Armstrong saved Black’s shot, but Jolly was first to react to net the rebound.

Leam Rangers sent Boldon CA crashing out of the TWR Shipowners Cup, thanks to a 4-2 shoot-out success.

In normal time, the sides ended level at 1-1.

Nikki Langston gave Leam a 50th-minute lead, when his strike beat goalkeeper Alan Greenan, but Boldon equalised with five minutes left, when Jonny Gage struck.

Leam keeper Neil Postlethwaite, though, had the best of the penalty shoot-out to steer his men into the semi-finals.