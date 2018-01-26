Wearside League: West End bring in RCA forward Cassidy for debut against leaders

Sunderland West End will have new signing James Cassidy on board for tomorrow’s match of the day at home to leaders Hebburn Town Reserves.

Ex-Washington wide forward Cassidy (pictured, inset)has joined the Ford Quarry outfit from Northern League side Sunderland RCA and will provide added strength up front for the ambitious fifth-top club.

West End manager Anthony Nelson said: “New signing James Cassidy is looking to start the game and Jamie Fryatt is coming back after a long injury.

“We are playing top of the league Hebburn Reserves, so we are expecting a really tough game, they are the best team we’ve played all season, so we know it will be a hard game.”

West End were pipped 3-2 away to Hebburn earlier in the season.

Silksworth CW have a blank weekend, following on from last week’s wipe-out of the league programme.

They are due to return to action away to Hebburn Town Reserves next week.

Boldon CA, in third place, entertain neighbours South Shields Reserves.

Manager Paul Mossa has had his players on a 3G training pitch this week, to try to keep them sharp. The full squad turned out, and with no injuries, Boldon are looking for three points to help in their push for promotion.

They have applied for the step-up alongside Redcar Athletic and Cleator Moor.

Shields Reserves manager Leepaul Scroggins welcomes new signing Joe Warren into his squad for the derby, while Tommy Conroy is back in contention following his injury. Codie Howe will face a late fitness test.

Bottom club Prudhoe Town host Coxhoe Athletic, with Kimberley Park chairman Steve Pringle saying: “We will be unchanged and expectations are high. Hopefully the weather will be kind this weekend.”

Coxhoe must do without captain Phil Best and Jack Rooney.

Visiting secretary Paul Charlton said: “It’s an important game because they’re at the bottom with us.

“We need to avoid losing the game if we want to keep out of the bottom three.”

Harton and Westoe CW head south to Hartlepool.

Harton manager David Crumbie will have an almost fully fit squad to choose from.

Crumbie said: “Our home game back in September was the low point in the season for us and I want to see how far we have progressed in a few short months.

“Defender Andrew Burdon is missing through work and midfielder Andy Hill is struggling with a knee injury, but otherwise everyone is available.

“My team work very hard for each other but they are also young and eager to learn anything to make themselves better.”

Cleator Moor welcome Wolviston, who have Mark Lilley and Nathan Bonar back in the team.

Striker Ryan Hebb, who was dropped to the bench for the last game, returns, while defender Spencer Nicholson hopes to have recovered from his ankle injury.

Manager Steve Cook said: “It’s a long journey for us and I hope we will be able to take a strong squad.”

Redcar Athletic have a strong squad for their visit to Darlington Reserves, apart from Anthony Jones.

Jones had an operation last Friday to repair his cheekbone, which was broken in three places in the match against Cleator Moor.

Leam Rangers are at home to Windscale, who miss centre-half Dan Morgan .

For the first time ever, none of the management team or committee are available for the game, so senior squad members will be in charge on the day.

Annfield Plain entertain Stokesley SC.

Richmond Town meet promotion-seeking North Riding League side Boro Rangers in the North Riding Cup quarter-final.

Richmond boss Jonathan Kellett will be without Sam Vernon and Joe Shields.

Martin Butterworth and Louis Benoit both played 45 minutes in a friendly last week, following long-term injuries, while Kalumn Holbrook managed the final 20 minutes, his first appearance since the final game of last season.

Lewis Cocks has signed from Darlington Reserves.