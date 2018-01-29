Wearside League: West End boss believes defeat to table-toppers Hebburn Town Reserves was ‘really unlucky’

Sunderland West End were left disappointed by Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to table-toppers Hebburn Town Reserves.

After a goalless first half at Ford Quarry, the all-important goal came in the 65th minute, when Dylan Nesbitt found the net from close range to put the visitors in front.

Town defended well for the rest of the game to hold out for three crucial promotion points, and they are now five clear at the top, although Cleator Moor have two games in hand.

West End manager Anthony Nelson said: “We dominated the game, but we gave it away with a poor goal on 65 minutes.

“I thought we were really unlucky not to win the game and am disappointed with the result.”

West End, who stay fifth, can now turn their attentions to this weekend’s Durham Trophy semi-final tie away to West Auckland Tunns, from the Durham Alliance Combination League.

Silksworth CW were without a match because Richmond Town, their scheduled opponents, were on County Cup duty.

Boldon CA hammered South Shields Reserves 6-1 to consolidate third place.

Logan Powell scored two goals early on to give CA a 2-0 lead, and he completed his hat-trick with a header to make it 3-0.

Tom West’s strike extended the advantage before Graham Stephenson pulled one back from the penalty spot.

Steve Telford hit Boldon’s fifth goal, then Jack Lawton completed the rout. He followed up to score on the rebound after his penalty was saved by goalkeeper Keeton Marrse.

Bottom club Prudhoe Town, won for only the third time this season when they defeated visitors Coxhoe Athletic 4-1.

Two goals in two minutes set Town on their way, following Liam Henderson’s close-range effort and Steven Forster’s left-footed shot.

On the stroke of half-time, James Mitchell fired in a screamer to make it 3-0 before Foster hit his second on 70 minutes.

Dylan Crooks grabbed a late consolation goal for Athletic, who stay second-bottom, now just four points above Prudhoe.

Hartlepool, awaiting their big Durham Trophy semi-final date next weekend, drew 2-2 draw at home to Harton and Westoe CW.

Pool started brightly and Paul Moss gave them a third-minute lead, following a corner. Mick Connelly then hit the post, but Harton equalised when Alan Coulson beat goalkeeper Shaun Scotter.

In the second half, Pool’s Luke Naylor missed a penalty following a great save from goalkeeper Daniel Hebden.

William Cook gave the visitors a 73rd-minute lead, only for Andy Blackburn to level things up, with 10 minutes leftk.

Redcar Athletic remain fourth, following an excellent 4-1 away success at Darlington Reserves.

Darlington took the lead in the 13th minute, with Gareth McMahon’s header past goalkeeper Jordan Lowrie.

Four goals in the last 21 minutes powered Redcar to victory, the first coming through substitute Joel Callender’s header, with his first touch of the game, after 69 minutes.

Five minutes later, Sam Webster broke free and fired a beauty into the back of the net.

Webster was then fouled in the box, and Jordan Rivis made no mistake, beating goalkeeper Joseph Forbes from the spot.

In the last minute, good work from Callender allowed Daniel Drazdauskas to complete the scoring.

Stokesley moved out of the bottom three, with an emphatic 5-2 victory at Annfield Plain.

Plain went in front when Nathan Morley rounded goalkeeper Kieran Ezard. but Stokesley responded with two goals in three minutes, from Daniel Joseph and Ryan Rivis.

On the hour mark, Rivis scored his second and then Rhys Tapner made it 4-1. With 10 minutes remaining, Abdul Wahab hit a fifth, before Morley bagged his second for the well-beaten Derwent Park side.

Leam Rangers played out a goalless draw at home to Windscale.

The Cumbrians relied on goalkeeper Kai Rutherford for their point, as he made three outstanding saves.

Cleator Moor Celtic’s home clash with Wolviston was postponed.

Boro Rangers progressed to the North Riding Cup semi-finals, beating Richmond Town 4-2 on penalties after a close-fought 1-1 draw.

Joe Woods gave Boro the lead, but a late equaliser from Michael Gunnell forced the tie to a shoot-out.