Wearside League: Sunderland West End raring to go in County Trophy quarter-final

Sunderland West End host Gateshead Rutherford at Ford Quarry tomorrow (1.30pm), looking to clinch a place in the Durham County Trophy semi-finals.

Manager Anthony Nelson is looking forward to ‘squaring up to’ his old friend Paul Bennett, who is the manager of Northern Alliance outfit Rutherford.

Nelson said: “Our game was not played last week, so we’re looking forward to playing once more.

“Anthony Ross is fit again and Brad Forster is back from injury.

“Mark Robinson is in fine form, having scored his most goals ever in the Wearside League this season - 15 so far.

“We’re still missing long-term injury victims Jamie Fryatt and Jordan Cook, but, apart from that, we have a full team to pick from.”

Silksworth CW travel to Gateshead to take on Leam Rangers in their quarter-final tie, looking to get back to action after two successive weekend postponements.

The Wearsiders expect to have a full squad to pick from, except for goalkeeper Jak Wright, who continues rehabilitation work after his recent ankle operation.

Assistant manager Will Crew said: “We are keen to get back out there playing after the weather has affected our recent fixtures.

“We have been in relatively good form previous to that, without excelling, and hope that the extended rest will mean we will be firing on all cylinders.

“We will look to be competitive against Leam Rangers and we are sure they will also be ready to take the game to us.”

Leam have a full squad available, apart from suspended top scorer Liam McVicar.

Boldon CA head to Hartlepool, looking to avenge their Alan Hood Charity Cup semi-final defeat at the same venue earlier this season.

Paul Mossa’s men also lost in the league at Grayfields.

Boldon CA new signing Jack Young will travel and hopes to get a start, after impressing last time out. striker Michael Young hopes to pass a fitness test.

Coxhoe Athletic travel to Durham Alliance Combination League side West Aucklands Tunns with a full squad apart from David Atkinson, who is doubtful with an injury.

There are four league games scheduled.

Harton and Westoe CW are at home to Annfield Plain, with new signing Will Cook set for his debut.

Chairman Malcolm Cooper said: “He came to us from Blyth Spartans Reserves and is described as a pacy winger, with an eye for goal. Andrew Burdon will be unavailable through work commitments, but, apart from that, we have a full squad to select from.”

Prudhoe Town welcome Stokesley SC and secretary Steve Pringle said: “We have a full squad to choose from. Hopefully the game will go ahead and beat the weather.”

South Shields Reserves face a tricky game away to seventh-placed Darlington Reserves.

Due to a last-minute switch in fixtures, because of the many postponements of last week and County Cup games taking precedence, Wolviston find themselves having to take the long journey to Cleator Moor Celtic.

Wolviston manager Steve Cook is furious and will be unable to turn a strong team out, due to most of his squad having to work or attend Christmas functions on the night.

He said: “Just when we are in the middle of a good run, this has to happen and we will have to take a weakened side to face the league leaders.”

Keeper Chris Davidson, defenders Mark Lilley and Nathan Bonar and midfielders Stewart Bath, Josh Chambers, Andy McCreesh and Danny Jones are all out, along with strikers Philip Otele and Ryan Hebb.

Hebburn Town Reserves journey to Richmond Town in the TWR Shipowners Charity Cup second round.

Manager Kevin Bolam said: “I have a fully fit squad this weekend, though we will be missing Jamie Lawson, who will be working.

“We face a tough game against Richmond in the quarter-final of the cup, but we will be hoping to progress further.”

The Dalesmen are without the suspended Michael Gunnell, who was sent off against the same opposition last time out.

Reece Allison will be missing with ankle ligament damage, however, Dave Gibson is available, having been cup-tied the last time the two sides met.

Manager Jonathan Kellett hopes to have Lois Benoit back, after almost two months out with a knee injury.

Redcar Athletic should have a near full squad available for their Monkwearmouth Cup second round tie at home to Windscale.

However, they are concerned that the already-heavy pitch will not be fit to play on. Any rain today may put the game in jeopardy.

Windscale captain Ray Sempill is unavailable, but midfielder Darren Donald may replace him after missing the last two games. Young reserve-team striker Ben Graham may also be drafted in, after a series of impressive performances.