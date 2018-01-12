Wearside League: Silksworth fired up to get back to winning ways

Silksworth CW are determined to put last week’s heavy cup defeat behind them when they entertain Annfield Plain tomorrow (2pm).

The new year began with a disappointing 5-0 Monkwearmouth Cup defeat to neighbours Sunderland West End, but they will refocus on putting a league run together.

Silksworth have a relatively full squad to pick from. Last week’s debutant, Tom Hunter, will be pushing for a start and James Cook returns after work commitments.

Assistant manager Willie Crew said: “The overall performance in last weekend’s game was not so bad, but we let ourselves down with some errors and chances missed.

“We let the game get away from us.

“We will be looking to take work we have done on the training ground, into this game with Annfield Plain, so that we can give ourselves every chance to take the three points.”

Sunderland West End, in fifth place, look for three points against Harton and Westoe CW.

Joint manager Anthony Nelson said: “Barry Turton will start the game, after scoring two goals in our last match.

“Mark Catcheside and Barry Cook return from long-term injuries, Jamie Fryett is looking to start and Layton Chapman comes back in from work commitments.

“I think this is the first time all season that we have had a full squad to pick from.

“Harton and Westoe will be a tricky game, they’ve made some good signings and they have a good management team, so I know they will make it hard for us, but we are hoping to keep our winning streak up.”

Fellow joint manager Barry Cook added: “We are looking to carry on from where we left off in last week’s emphatic cup victory.”

Harton are in great spirits despite a long period of inactivity.

Manager David Crumbie said: “We have been hard at work for the past seven weeks, drilling our young squad and hopefully they can transfer this onto the pitch against a very good West End team.”

Crumbie will be without Gavin Strong, who still has his one-game suspension to serve. Long-term injured Brodie Simpson and central defender Andrew Burdon, who is away working, also miss out.

Will Cook, Charlie Raby and Liam Roberts are added to the squad and at least one of them will be involved.

Coxhoe Athletic entertain second-placed Hebburn Town Reserves.

Hebburn manager Kevin Bolam said: “Gary Crutwell and Nathan Birch return to the squad and Josh Houghton returns from injury, but Nathan Richardson is missing,

“James Wilson is out injured.

“We are looking forward to the game and we are in a good form, so I am hoping the games just keep coming thick and fast for us.”

South Shields Reserves host Wolviston and manager Leepaul Scroggins welcomes David Conroy back into the squad following injury.

But they will still be without Tommy Conroy, who is still a couple of weeks away from a return to the squad.In addition, Shields have let Logan Powell join Boldon CA.

Wolviston have central defenders Mark Lilley and Nathan Bonar returning, with both having missed last week’s game at Hebburn, due to work commitments.

Utility player Philip Otele is back from a short break in London.

Manager Steve Cook hopes to give a debut to a new signing, midfielder Kenyan Feysal Shifak.

Bottom club Prudhoe Town travel to in-form Darlington Reserves, while fourth-top Redcar Athletic hosting leaders Cleator Moor.

Redcar, eight points behind the Cumbrians with three games in hand, should have a full squad available.

Windscale welcome Stokesley SC in a bottom-three battle. Manager David Wilkinson has most of his squad to select from, with only midfielder Darren Donald and defender Ryan Byrne yet to confirm their availability.

There is one tie in the TWR Shipowners Charity Cup, with Boldon CA hosting Leam Rangers in the quarter-finals.

Boldon manager Paul Mossa has captain Aaron Burn back from holiday, while the club have been busy in the transfer market, signing Dominic Solman from Harton and Westoe and Logan Powell from South Shields Reserves.