Wearside League: Silksworth eager to progress new system in tough task against Cleator Moor

Silksworth CW are looking to make life tough for title-chasing Cleator Moor Celtic in tomorrow’s clash at the Welfare Park (2pm kick-off).

Assistant manager Willie Crew said: “Last week’s performance against Hebburn Town Reserves, was better than the scoreline suggests.

“We held our own for over an hour and led the match for a long period, but were disrupted due to enforced changes made in the second half in key areas.”

Crew, whose side went down 3-1 to Hebburn, added: “We will look to continue to develop that understanding with the system we are using and also impress upon the lads their roles and responsibilities.

“If we continue to improve in that vein, we will see good performances and good results come.”

Paul Muir returns from suspension, but is immediately unavailable again due to work commitments.

Forward Stephen Moody should return to the squad and last week’s impressive debutant, Jordan Colling, looks set to continue in goal.

Boldon CA make their last journey to Cumbria of the season, when they visit Windscale.

Manager Paul Mossa has to pick his team up after the loss at Redcar last week.

Mossa will be without striker Adam Bell and goalkeeper Alan Greenan, who both have work commitments, but he expects every other player to be available.

Windscale striker Ben Graham and defender Dan Morgan are both available again after missing the win at Coxhoe Athletic last weekend.

But midfielder Laurie Black will still be on the slopes in France and misses out.

Manager Dave Wilkinson is hoping that his team’s newly-found confidence will carry on into this sterner test as they look to continue their unbeaten streak.

Hartlepool travel to Darlington Reserves with Matty Gardner and Danny Maddison both banned, while Keiran Campbell is still a doubt with a knee injury.

Callum Short returns for Pool, as does Aaron Doyle and Shaun Scotter, who were both cup-tied last week.

Harton and Westoe CW journey to Stokesley SC, with the North Yorkshire side struggling in the bottom three.

Harton manager David Crumbie has significantly improved the squad with three experienced additions.

He said: “We have Grant Pressling, Kyle Pendergood and Ross Macauley, who will bring a wealth of good ideas to enable a very young squad to progress.

“Grant will go straight into the squad for and his goals will provide a springboard for the team to kick on.”

South Shields Reserves host Annfield Plain and will be looking for a win to avenge a 1-0 defeat at Derwent Park early in the season.

The bottom two meet up at Beechfield Park, where Coxhoe Athletic take on Prudhoe Town.

Sunderland West End host Leam Rangers in the semi-final of the Monkwearmouth Charity Cup – a dress rehearsal for the Durham County Trophy final.

West End walloped West Auckland Tunns 6-0 in last week’s semi-final, while Leam edged a good win at Hartlepool.

West End joint manager Barry Cook said: “Hopefully the game goes ahead and we can carry on from last week’s excellent victory against West Auckland Tunns, in very difficult conditions.

“They (Leam) are a strong, physical side and we are expecting a tough game.

“They have put a run of games together and are unbeaten in eight games.”

Cook added: “We are expecting Lee Smith and Daniel Martin to be pushing for a place in the squad, after carrying knocks, and welcome the return of Brad Wilson in what should be a full strength squad to choose from, although Rob Hall misses out after being cup-tied.”

Table-toppers Hebburn Town Reserves are on the road to Richmond Town in the TWR Shipowners Charity Cup, with a semi-final place up for grabs.

Richmond manager Jonathan Kellett has no new injury concerns ahead of the game.

Kellett said: “I’m really pleased with the squad of players I have. Players have returned from long-term injuries and are gradually returning to full fitness.

“The atmosphere is good, the lads are giving me 100% effort in both games and at training.”

Centre-half Lewis Cocks will be available to make his debut this weekend, boosting the Dalesmen’s options at the back.