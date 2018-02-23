Wearside League: Silksworth CW’s spirit is the inspiration for assistant boss ahead of trip to Annfield Plain

Silksworth CW hope to build on their confidence-boosting progress to the TWR Shipowners Cup final when they return to league action tomorrow.

Anthony Stobbart’s fired-up Wearsiders edged out Leam Rangers in a semi-final shoot-out last week, but they come down to earth with a trip to Annfield Plain’s Derwent Park (2pm).

Assistant manager Willie Crew said: “The squad is getting more competitive by the week and last week’s performance owes much to the team spirit that is being formed, with this new group of players.

“I am sure that some of our new signings will be looking to get that all important place in the starting line-up, so there will be some tough decisions to be made by the management team.”

Silksworth will miss forward Nathan Renton due to a holiday and he is joined on the list of unavailable players by Jak Wright, John Maddison and Josh Perry.

Paul Muir will push for a starting berth after returning from suspension last week and young additions Tom Hunter and Dan Thompson are also be looking for starts.

Fifth-top Sunderland West End have a blank weekend, giving them time to prepare for next Saturday’s Shipowners Cup semi-final at home to Richmond Town.

Boldon CA, in fourth, welcome lowly Stokesley SC and go into the game with confidence after beating visitors Hartlepool 3-1 last week.

Manager Paul Mossa has told his squad that to have any chance of promotion into the Northern League this season, they cannot afford any slip-ups in order to keep the pressure on the teams above them.

Mossa hopes to have a full squad available.

Second-bottom Coxhoe Athletic are at home to Wolviston in what should be a testing challenge.

Coxhoe secretary Paul Charlton said: “Philip Best and James Blackmore are unavailable, but Callum Savage and Dylan Crooks should be back in the squad, although Stephen Clifford is looking doubtful.

“We could do with getting a win as we are struggling at the moment.

“We are trying our best to rebuild the team – we need a good performance and a win.

“It’s another tough game, but hopefully we can get something out of it.”

Wolviston have strikers Tony Johnson and Steve Pickard returning , having missed last week’s game due to work commitments.

Utility player Josh Chambers and midfield dynamo Dimitri Kehi return from long-term injury problems.

Bottom club Prudhoe Town have a tough task at home to third-top Redcar Athletic, but have a full squad available.

Redcar defender David Abel starts a four-match suspension after being sent off in a Sunday League match.

Jordan Lowrie and Luke Woodall who both missed last Saturday’s 2-0 victory due to work commitments, look set to return.

South Shields Reserves, six points above the bottom three, welcome Darlington Reserves, who have gone off the boil recently, but are still sixth in the league.

Leam Rangers return to league action after a run of three successive cup semi-finals – winning one and losing two – with a long trip west to Windscale.

Ater missing last Saturday’s game away to Redcar, Darren Donald will return for the Cumbrians, with home manager Dave Wilkinson having a full squad to choose from.

Richmond Town welcome table-toppers Cleator Moor Celtic to Earls Orchard and will be without Josh Cartledge, who is having an operation on his wrist, Simon Pinkney and Kalumn Holbrook, who are both away, and youngsters Adam Walker and Sean Thompson, who have both been selected to play for North Yorkshire in the County Cup.

There is a rare Friday night match this evening, and it’s a South Tyneside derby.

Hebburn Town Reserves, in second place, one point behind leaders Cleator Moor Celtic, entertain Harton and Westoe CW (7.30pm). Victory will take them into pole position, even if only for less than 24 hours.