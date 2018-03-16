Wearside League: Silksworth CW eager to keep up new-found momentum

Silksworth CW aim to build on their midweek triumph when they visit South Shields Reserves tomorrow (2pm).

Having been pegged back to a 2-2 draw at Windscale last weekend, Silksworth came from behind twice to pip Wolviston 3-2 on Wednesday.

Manager Andrew Stobbart said: “We were disappointed not to take the three points, after a good footballing performance last week against Windscale and getting ourselves into a two-goal lead.

“The new young players have started to gel within the squad and things are starting to come together, after an erratic start to the season. We look to continue building on that against South Shields Reserves.”

Jonathan Hodgson will complete his three-match ban, while keeper Joe Clayton marked his return from injury with a number of good stops at Windscale.

Defender Josh Perry is again unavailable, due to work commitments.

South Shields Reserves manager Leepaul Scroggins hope to complete a new signing in advance of the game, following recent departures to Northern League clubs.

Fifth-top Sunderland West End journey to Leam Rangers in a dress rehearsal for there Durham County Trophy final, which will be played at Eppleton CW on Good Friday, March 30 (11am kick-off).

Joint West End manager Anthony Nelson said: “We’re away to Leam Rangers in the league this weekend and we still have big ambitions to win the league, despite a lot of teams writing us off.

“We have a hard game this weekend, but we have a full squad to pick from.”

Boldon CA, in fourth, take on lowly Coxhoe Athletic.

Manager Paul Mossa has found it hard to keep his players motivated, having not played a competitive game for three weeks.

He is hoping that the weather holds, so the players can get a game this weekend.

Adam Bell, who would have missed out had last week’s game gone ahead, is now available to play, having been in hospital, with tonsilitis.

Boldon expect a full squad to choose from, with the committee working hard to get the pitch ready in time for kick-off.

Coxhoe secretary Paul Charlton said: “Philip Best is unavailable and Philip Hayes is doubtful with a hamstring injury, but otherwise we have a full squad to choose from.”

The top two teams meet up, as Hebburn Town Reserves travel to Cleator Moor Celtic.

Hebburn manager Kevin Bolam said: “We have a near full-strength squad to choose from. The only players missing will be Jamie Lawson and new-to-the-squad Joe Furniss, who both have work commitments.

“This will be a massive game as Cleator Moor are very strong at home, so we’re looking forward to a very competitive match.”

Wolviston are at home to Hartlepool, and will have a strong squad, minus only long-term injury absentees David Johnson and Robbie Gratton.

The only other doubt surrounds in-form goalkeeper Chris Davidson, who injured his back when dancing “The Worm” at the club’s annual race night last weekend.

Davidson face a pre-game fitness test, with Spencer Nicholson is on standby.

Hartlepool could have Rob Hammond and Jack Swales back from work duties for the short trip to Metcalfe Park.

Third-top Redcar Athletic host Harton and Westoe CW and have a full squad, bar the suspended David Abel and are raring to get back into action.

Harton goalkeeper Dan Hebden has recovered from a recent knock, but striker Brodie Simpson, Andy Hill and Chris Foster will miss the rest of the season with injuries.

Otherwise, manager David Crumbie has a strong quad to choose from, with some of the younger squad members in contention for starts.

Annfield Plain welcome Darlington Reserves to Derwent Park, while Richmond Town entertain Windscale.

Prudhoe Town have sadly resigned from the league.

As they have not fulfilled 75% of their fixtures, the former Northern League club’s results will be expunged from the records.