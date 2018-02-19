Wearside League: Shoot-out drama as Silksworth CW celebrate clinching place in Shipowners Cup final

Have your say

Silksworth CW boss Andrew Stobbart was on cloud nine as his men clinched a place in the final of the TWR Shipowners Charity Cup.

The Wearsiders outgunned Leam Rangers 4-1 on penalties after Saturday’s semi-final at the Hilltop Ground ended all square at 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Fraser Colling had given Silksworth the lead after just 10 minutes, but James Wood equalised for the Gateshead outfit and a goal from Carl Taylor put Leam 2-1 ahead in their third semi-final in as many weeks.

However, on the hour mark, Adam Storey hauled Silksworth level at 2-2. With no further goals, the tie went to a penalty shoot-out and Silksworth triumphed 4-1 to complete a memorable victory.

Manager Stobbart said: “We’re over the moon. We had a man sent off but battled on and saw it through, beating them on penalties.”

In the final, Silksworth will meet either Sunderland West End or Richmond Town.

In the league, fifth-top Sunderland West End were emphatic 5-0 winners at home to struggling Coxhoe Athletic.

Athletic defended well early on, but the Ford Quarry men broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute, when Mark Catcheside rifled the ball home past goalkeeper Jack Elcoat.

Three minutes later, Catcheside scored again to double the lead and, just after half-time, a header from Mark Robinson made it 3-0 to West End.

Further goals from Barry Turton and Bryan Norton sealed a comfortable win.

Joint manager Anth Nelson said: “Once we broke them down with the first goal, which was crucial, I felt we would score a few more.

“We played very well today after I changed things around a bit.

“We will take it one game at a time, in pursuit of our aims.”

Boldon CA stayed fourth after a 3-1 home win over Hartlepool.

Shaun Carroll opened the scoring on 30 minutes, then, just 10 minutes later, Dominic Solman fired in a shot which beat goalkeeper Josh Noble to see Boldon two up at the interval.

Although Pool substitute Michael Snowdon pulled one back with 10 minutes remaining, Adam Bell made the game safe for the home side in the 88th minute, beating keeper Noble again.

South Shields Reserves stayed six points above the bottom three, despite losing 3-0 at Richmond Town.

Striker Simon Pinkney scored twice for the Dalesmen, both with headers, and Scott Ryan rounded off the scoring with a 63rd-minute strike.

Bottom club Prudhoe Town went down heavily to Wolviston, losing 6-0.

Philip Otele opened the scoring after 16 minutes and, nine minutes later, a corner by Famara Jatta was only parried by goalkeeper Grant Bowman, with Otele nodding in the rebound.

Jatta extended the lead to 3-0 after half-time, when he converted from the penalty spot, and Spencer Nicholson headed home the fourth shortly after.

A brilliant goal from substitute Dimitri Kehi, 10 minutes from time, completed Wolviston’s nap hand, before the scoring was completed a minute later, when substitute Ryan Hebb swept home from close range.

Harton and Westoe CW leapfrogged opponents Annfield Plain into 11th place after a close-fought 3-2 victory.

Harton’s opening goal was scored on 15 minutes, direct from a corner, when Charlie Raby’s cross went straight in.

But Annfield Plain equalised on 23 minutes, with a left-footed shot by Carl Malpass.

The visitors took the lead just after half-time when a shot by Kieran McPherson found the net.

But Harton staged a dramatic turnaround in the final 10 minutes.

A left-footed shot by Brandon Kirkbride made it 2-2, before the winner came in the last minute, when Kirkbride smashed home a right-foot shot, beating goalkeeper Ryan Mason, to claim the points.

Cleator Moor Celtic went top of the league, a point above Hebburn Town Reserves, when they hammered Stokesley SC 6-0.

Ryan Hall helped himself to a hat-trick and further goals from Kieran Maguire, Leigh Dunn and Darren Little sealed an easy win for the Cumbrians.

Redcar Athletic, in third, enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Windscale.

The first goal came after 36 minutes, when Jordan Rivis played a one-two with Michael Woodhouse, with Rivis slotting past goalkeeper James Dolan.

It was 2-0 on 73 minutes, when Adam Preston flicked the ball on to put Bryan Stewart clear. He rounded keeper Dolan and calmly tapped home.