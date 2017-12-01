Wearside League: Refreshed Silksworth CW gunning for Durham County Trophy semi-final spot

Silksworth CW are gunning for a Durham County Trophy semi-final place when they visit Leam Rangers tomorrow (2pm kick-off).

The Wearsiders had a free weekend last Saturday due to their game at Richmond being called off, so the squad should be well rested.

Goalkeeper Jak Wright is expected to miss a number of games, as he recovers from an operation to remove plates and screws from a previous ankle injury. All involved with Silksworth are wishing him a speedy recovery.

Forward Nathan Renton completed 90 minutes in a recent game and is expected to challenge for a place in the team, while fellow forward Stephen Moody continues to be a doubt due to a hamstring strain.

Manager Andrew Stobbart said: “It was good to get a rest last weekend, as the squad has been carrying a few injuries and, with the extra time, we expect to have a pretty full squad to select from.

“As always, Leam Rangers will provide us with a stern test, so we will have to be at our best to get into the next round of the cup.”

Sunderland West End host Gateshead Rutherford in a 1.30pm kick-off at Ford Quarry.

Manager Anthony Nelson is looking forward to ‘squaring up to’ his friend Paul Bennett, the manager of Rutherford.

Nelson said: “They beat Hebburn Town Reserves 4-1 in the last round and it will be a hard game.

“I have a full squad to choose from, apart from Brad Forster, and we are looking forward to the game.

“The team is currently 14 games unbeaten and the lads are confident.”

Boldon CA visit Hartlepool (1.30pm) for the third time this season, having lost twice in the league and the Alan Hood Memorial Cup semi-final.

Boldon manager Paul Mossa will have Frankie Hucks available after missing last Saturday’s win, while striker Adam Bell returns.

Wing-back Cam Foster misses the trip with a hamstring problem, while central midfielder Jack Lawton will have a fitness test, after his soft tissue injury.

Mossa signed midfielder Jack Young last week and he came on after only 15 minutes and impressed, so he has a chance of making the starting line-up.

Hartlepool expect Luke Naylor, Lee Jones and Ash Clark to return to the squad, while Sam Cook and Dean Cope could be back after missing three games with injuries.

Pool lost out in the last round at Birtley in a penalty shoot-out, but the hosts played an ineligible Northern League player, who came off the bench to score a late goal, so they have been reinstated.

Coxhoe Athletic face a difficult trip to Durham Alliance Combination League side West Auckland Tunns (1.30pm).

There are four league games scheduled.

High-flying Hebburn Town Reserves travel to bottom club Windscale, who are looking to bounce back from last week’s 10-0 trouncing at Sunderland West End.

Windscale manager Dave Wilkinson hopes to have defenders Ryan Byrne, Steve Walker and Dan Morgan available, plus midfielder Darren Donald and striker Brad Dryden, while Dean Armstrong may return in goal.

South Shields Reserves entertain Wolviston and are boosted by the return of David Graham, Ali Aleagha and Jake McDermott.

Thomas Conroy is facing a fitness test, following an ankle injury, but the player is hopeful that he will be able to play some part.

Wolviston manager Steve Cook can look forward to having his full squad available, excepting defender David Johnson, who is struggling to recover from a knee injury, sustained in a collision with a referee six weeks ago.

Bottom club Prudhoe Town are at home to Redcar Athletic and have put a new team together.

Secretary Steve Pringle said: “We have two new managers in and looking forward to playing all our matches with a ‘can win’ attitude.”

Redcar have Adam Preston back, following a hat-trick in a run-out for the reserves last week.

Redcar’s only doubt surrounds Joshua Cooper, while Mitchell Morris, Chris Bivens, Michael Dalton and Daniel Drazdauskas’s participation is subject to their work commitments.

Annfield Plain, down to mid-table, host struggling Stokesley SC.

Harton and Westoe CW face a tough Monkwearmouth Charity Cup tie at Richmond Town.

Richmond miss the suspended Michael Gunnell and the injured Reece Allison, however, they hope that Lois Benoit and Nathan Simpson will both be fit to return.

Dave Gibson definitely returns.

Manager Jonathan Kellett said “Gunnell will be a big miss for us - he’s been one of the better players this season.

“It was disappointing to have our game called off last weekend because of a frozen pitch, but the break has given one or two players a rest and allowed them to come back into contention after recent injuries.”