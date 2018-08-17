Wearside League preview: Silksworth look to continue form against Hartlepool

Silksworth CW coach Michael Curtis believes there is “nothing to call” between his side and Hartlepool FC ahead of their meeting on Wearside tomorrow.

Both sides have six points to show from their efforts so far this season, although Silksworth hold a game in hand over their opponents.

Silksworth, red, are looking to continue their good form, which included a cup win over Boldon last weekend.

Hartlepool started their season in fine form with a 6-0 hammering of Boldon CA quickly followed by a 4-1 win over Gateshead Leam Rangers.

However, two defeats in four days against Hebburn Town Reserves and Wolviston have checked their progress.

Silksworth have recovered from their opening-day defeat at Sunderland West End with impressive wins over Harton and Westoe CW and Richmond Town.

They will look to make it three leagues wins in a row against Terry Hill’s side but Curtis admitted his side were in for a severe test.

“I think the two sides are in similar places in their development and there is nothing to call between us,” explained Curtis.

“It’s a very tough game and they like to develop young players and give them a chance, just as we do here at Silksworth.

“There are so many similarities and it will be a meeting of two very good young sides.

“I don’t think we will be too far away from each other this season.”

Silksworth defender Fraser Colling is unavailable for the game but Michael McVay and Tom Hunter are pushing for recalls.

Sunderland West End will look to put the disappointment of throwing away a two-goal lead against Gateshead Leam Rangers behind them when they travel to Annfield Plain tomorrow.

The 2-2 draw saw Anthony Nelson’s side drop their first points of the season and they travel to Derwent Park with an injury doubt over James Cassidy.

The winger limped off during the first-half of the draw against Leam Rangers and news is awaited over the severity of his hamstring injury.

Table-topping Wolviston travel to Horden CW looking to make it five wins out of five so far this season.

Hebburn Town Reserves also have an unblemished record so far this season and that will be put to the test when they head to Richmond Town.

Hornets manager Kevin Bolam could hand a debut to former Newcastle United academy goalkeeper Aidan Grant and the Hornets boss is confident that his side can come away from Earls Orchard with a positive result.

“We know what we will face at Richmond,” said Bolam

“It will be tough and physical and we have to match that but we can get a positive result and continue our positive start to the season.”

It’s been a historic week for West Auckland Tunns as they collected their first three points as a Wearside League club with a 5-2 win over Annfield Plain.

They’ll hope to double their tally for the season with another three points from their home game against Windscale.

Tunns manager Dean Whitworth is without suspended striker Chris Hardy and midfielder Paul Jordan, who has a knee injury.

Harton and Westoe will assess Jay Pressling’s groin injury ahead of their trip to Darlington RA.

Manager David Crumbie is definitely without the unavailable Daniel Nolan and Will Cook.

Captain Alan Mullholland and defender Chris Lowther are amongst the absentees for Gateshead Leam Rangers when they entertain Boldon CA.

Oliver Bone returns for the visitors after serving a three-match ban that was carried over from last season.

Two sides in the bottom three meet at Eastbourne Sports Complex as Darlington Town and Coxhoe Athletic both go looking for their first point of the season.